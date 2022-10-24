The Best Credit Card for Every Stage of Your Financial Life

When shopping for a credit card, the only thing you won’t find is a shortage of options. That’s because different people need different cards at varying stages of their lives and financial journeys.

Here’s a look at how the top cards on the market work better for some people than others depending on where they are with their finances.

For Your First Card: Petal 2 Visa

The second of Petal’s two specialty cards offers impressive perks for a starter card designed for people with limited or no credit history. If you’re just starting out, Petal 2 delivers up to 1.5% cash back — good even for a mainstream flat-rate card — and credit limits between $300-$10,000. Plus, you can earn 2-10% cash back at select merchants. There are no fees at all, including annual and international fees. There’s not even a fee for returned or late payments — another feature that would be impressive even on a card for people with good credit.

For Your College Years: Capital One SavorOne Rewards for Students

The student segment is packed with many options, but Capital One’s SavorOne line offers a student card that is not like the rest.

SavorOne Rewards for Students delivers an unrivaled 3% cash back on dining, popular streaming services, grocery stores and entertainment — key categories for students — and 1% on everything else. This makes it a top choice for a student-centric card. Plus, right now, students will earn a $100 cash bonus when they spend $100 on purchases within three months of opening their account.

For the Hustle and Bustle of Young Adulthood:

Some cards deliver 5% and even 6% cash back — but you have to keep up with rotating bonus categories that change every quarter and remember which card you’re supposed to use when and where. For young adults whose lives, careers and finances tend to play out at a fast pace on uneven ground, the surer bet might be a simple, easy flat-rate card.

Citi Double Cash delivers 1% cash back when you purchase something, and an additional 1% back when you pay it off. There’s also no annual fee. No flat-rate card can beat it, but a new kid on the block — the , brand new in 2021 — now packs the exact same punch. You receive a straight 2% cash back on every purchase using the Wells Fargo Active Card.

For When You Have a Family:

If having a family forced you to get organized and budget more tightly, Amex Blue Cash Preferred delivers market-leading cash back where it counts — all without quarterly activation requirements or rotating categories. Your family gets a sky-high 6% back on groceries at U.S. supermarkets — up to $6,000 a year, then 1% after that — and another 6% back on U.S. streaming subscriptions.

Another family-centric perk is 3% cash back on transit, which includes gas at U.S. gas stations, rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, public transportation and taxis. You get 1% cash back on everything else. There’s also a annual fee (See Rates & Fees).

For When That Family Needs a Vacation:

Chase Sapphire Preferred has been one of the most flexible, simple and popular travel cards since its debut in 2009, when it became known for delivering premium rewards for a sub-$100 annual fee. The fee is still , but the card offers a solid sign-up bonus of 60,000 points after $4,000 spent within the first 3 months.

Good for $750 in travel spending, it’s the biggest bonus in the card’s history, and many industry watchers have said it’s the biggest they’ve seen, period. Beyond that, you get up between 2x-5x points on select travel purchases, in addition to a $50 annual hotel credit. You’ll also receive 3x points for online grocery shopping, 3x points for dining, and 3x points on select streaming services. You’ll also be eligible for an anniversary boost. For each account anniversary, you’ll earn bonus points equal to 10% of your total purchases made the previous year. That means if you spend $25,000 on purchases, you’ll get 2,500 bonus points.

For When You Become an Entrepreneur: Chase Ink Business Unlimited

If you decide to strike out on your own and open a small business, the Chase Ink lineup offers different cards for different kinds of entrepreneurs. None are simpler and more direct than Ink Business Unlimited. It comes with a hefty $750 sign-up bonus after a $7,500 minimum spend in the first three months. You get 1.5% unlimited cash back on every single purchase and the card’s introductory APR lasts for 12 months. As an added perk, your employees get cards for no additional fee.

For When You Hit a Rough Patch: Petal 1 Visa

Anyone can fall behind on payments, charge too many purchases in times of need, experience a job loss or emergency or otherwise stumble into financial trouble. If this sounds familiar, look back to where your credit journey first began — the Petal suite of cards. Unlike Petal 2, which is meant to build credit for the first time, Petal 1 is for people with damaged credit.

It has a lower limit and a higher APR than Petal 2, but there are still no annual or international fees — although late and returned payment fees might apply — and you still get generous cash back at select merchants.

What really sets this card apart, however, is that it considers banking history and other factors beyond just your credit history when determining your APR and your $300-$5,000 credit limit. Whatever limit you get, six on-time payments in six months land you a credit-building increase to that line.

