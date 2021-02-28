The Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Annual Results Are Out And Analysts Have Published New Forecasts

There's been a notable change in appetite for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) shares in the week since its yearly report, with the stock down 15% to US$100. Revenues of US$47b were in line with forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in below expectations at US$6.84, missing estimates by 2.4%. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:BBY Earnings and Revenue Growth February 28th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, Best Buy's 25 analysts currently expect revenues in 2022 to be US$46.8b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to rise 4.1% to US$7.21. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$47.2b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$7.64 in 2022. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but the analysts did make a small dip in their earnings per share forecasts.

The consensus price target held steady at US$119, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Best Buy at US$150 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$74.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 1.0% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 3.2% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 12% next year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Best Buy is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Best Buy. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$119, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Best Buy going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You can also see our analysis of Best Buy's Board and CEO remuneration and experience, and whether company insiders have been buying stock.

