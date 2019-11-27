The Best Black Friday Streaming Deals
Here’s your chance to take advantage of Black Friday without adding to the clutter in your home: A number of streaming services are using the holiday shopping event to promote their fares with deep discounts, giving you a chance to watch movies, or listen to your favorite music or podcasts, for next to nothing.
Here are the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday streaming deals:
- Epix, CBS All Access, PBS Kids, Shudder and a number of other video subscription services are half off for 3 months through Amazon Channels. The offer is not available for existing subscribers, details can be found on Amazon’s website.
- SiriusXM is giving consumers who didn’t renew or ever activate their subscription the ability to listen to over 100 stations for free through 12/3. The offer is available in cars, as well as through the SiriusXM mobile app. In addition, the service is also offering three months of access to its Premier streaming tier for just $1. Check the website for details and other promotions.
- YouTube is giving new subscribers a three-month extended free trial of YouTube Premium, which includes both unlimited YouTube Music streaming as well as ad-free access to YouTube itself. The offer is available from 12/2 – 12/8, check YouTube’s website for details.
- Tidal will charge new subscribers only $0.99 for 4 months, or $1.99 for access to its high-resolution audio tier. Check Tidal’s website for details.
- Amazon Music Unlimited has a very similar deal for Thanksgiving shoppers: The music service will cost new subscribers who sign up before January 6 only $0.99 for 4 months. In addition to ad-free on-demand music, the promotion also includes a 60% discount for 3 months of Audible. Here’s the fine print.
- Spotify will give returning subscribers who cancelled their subscription before 10/19 3 months of premium for $9.99. The offer is available until 12/31, and includes some other restrictions.
- Disney Plus is available for free for 3 months to anyone who activates a new Chromebook between 11/25/2019 and 1/31/2020.
- Luminary, the premium podcast subscription service, is offering new subscribers a reduced rate of $3.99 per month (down from $7.99 per month), as well as a free trial month, if they sign up by 12/4.
