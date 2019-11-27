The Best Black Friday Deals for VR Headsets, Apps & Games
Getting your own virtual reality (VR) setup at home used to be costly, requiring not only an expensive headset but also a full-blown gaming PC. Not anymore: The latest generation of all-in-one devices has made VR a lot more affordable, and deep discounts for the holiday season serve as another incentive to finally make the jump.
Here are the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for VR headsets, apps and games:
- Oculus Go: Facebook’s entry-level all-in-one headset is on sale for $149, down from $199, at multiple retailers starting on Thanksgiving Day. A version with more storage that usually sells for $249 will be discounted $50 as well.Â Participating retailers can be found via the Oculus website.
- Oculus Rift S: The latest version of Facebook’s PC-tethered headset will also get a $50 price cut on Thanksgiving Day, selling for $350 as opposed to the usual $400 price tag. Participating retailers can be found via the Oculus website.
- Oculus Quest: There’s no real discount for Facebook’s latest all-in one, which retails for the regular price of $400. However, buyers will get all three episodes of “Vader Immortal” for free if they buy a Quest before 1/31/2020, allowing them to save $30 on the ILMxLab series. Participating retailers can be found via the Oculus website.
- PlayStation VR: Sony’s VR headset is $100 off over the shopping holiday weekend, selling for as little as $200 at participating retailers. Sony’s website has all the details.
- Odyssey Plus: Samsung’s latest Windows Mixed Reality headset is on sale for $229 this week, down from its list price of $499. Check Samsung’s website for details.
- Vive Pro: HTC is selling the starter kit for its most advanced headset for $799, down from $1099, starting on November 28. Check the company’s blog post for details.
- Vive Cosmos: HTC’s latest headset, which can be adapted to your needs with a modular design, is selling for $599, down from $699, starting on November 28.Â Check the company’s blog post for details.
- Viveport Infinity: HTC’s Netflix-like subscription service for VR games and apps is discounted by 45%, for an annual price of $60, over the shopping holiday weekend.Â Check the company’s blog post for details.
- Quest / Rift games: Facebook is selling some of the most popular games for its headsets for up to 50% off. Discounted titles include “Job Simulator,” “Moss” and “Elite Dangerous.” All the details, as well as special daily deals, can be found on the Oculus Store.
