Many major retailers have started their Black Friday sales early, but some will be saving their best deals for this year's Black Friday on November 25 and the following Monday, November 28 --Cyber Monday.

However, that doesn't mean you'll be able to get the same deals each day. GOBankingRates dug into which holiday shopping day will have the best deals for all of the in-demand items on your shopping list. Here's which items you should buy on Black Friday and which you should wait until Cyber Monday to purchase.

Smartphones

Day To Buy: Either Day

Smartphones are always a hot ticket purchase during the gift giving season. Whether it's a Samsung Android or an Apple iPhone, the deals are plentiful on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, though what you get might depend on which day you decide to purchase your phones.

"Black Friday has trended toward retail-gift-cards-with-purchase deals, while Cyber Monday deals were more likely to be BOGO specials offered by carriers," notes BlackFriday.com "So you may want to take that into account, depending on which type of deal you'd rather receive."

Beauty Items

Day To Buy: Either day

Keep an eye out for good sales on both days. Past sales have included 80% off fragrances at eBay, 20% off at Drunk Elephant--a brand that rarely goes on sale--and 25% off at Benefit.

"When the Black Friday and Cyber Monday beauty deals roll around, it's a free-for-all, with tons of brands offering major discounts and promo codes on all their top products," notes Cosmopolitan. "Basically, if there's any time to buy beauty products, it's Black Friday/Cyber Monday."

Consumers can expect up to 50 to 60 percent off hair, skincare, makeup, and other beauty items this November.

Clothing

Day To Buy: Cyber Monday

For big retailers, this isn't just the holiday shopping season. It's the time to liquidate inventory, which means the savings get passed on to consumers. This year, however, Cyber Monday deals will likely beat out the Black Friday ones.

BlackFriday.com suggests that if "you aren't looking for a specific item in a specific size, consider waiting for Cyber Monday to see if the discounts get deeper. If you put an item in your cart and leave it there, some retailers will even send you an email with an additional promo code to use to sweeten the saving opportunity."

In 2022, clothing retailers like Gap, Bloomingdales and Kohl's are also expected to continue the delayed shipping fears trend of 2021. This game of will-they/won't-they be able to get your presents delivered on time might affect when deals go into play at many stores.

According to director of research data at Digital Commerce 360, Jessica Young, this Black Friday/Cyber Monday will see "a real pendulum shift from 2021, when supply chain issues meant retailers couldn't keep enough products on the shelves and shoppers were plagued by out-of-stock notices during the holidays."

Dyson Products

Day To Buy: Before and on Black Friday

Dyson has 2022 deals in mind, but it's a little confusing. According to the company's homepage banner, Dyson's Cyber Monday deals go into effect on Black Friday. So, it pays to sign up for the emailing list, knowing that you'll do your Cyber Monday shopping from home on Black Friday instead of in-person. Make sense?

That's because Dyson is extending their holiday deals on buzzy gifts this year, such as the internet-trending and very-hard-to-find, nearly-always-sold-out AirWrap Complete Hair Tool.

The Daily Beast Reports that in 2021 Dyson "launched a series of special and limited deals for the two weeks leading up to Black Friday and continued to launch new deals throughout Cyber Monday. If history repeats itself, we can expect more deals to become available, but as mentioned, you don't have to wait."

Laptops

Day To Buy: Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is the day to get a new laptop, as well as any and all accessories that might go along with it, such as cords and cables, external hard drives, keyboards, and the similar add-ons to power up your system.

As BlackFriday.com points out, "Cyber Monday centers on tech deals, meaning laptops, desktops and gaming PCs will be in the spotlight. You'll find plenty of computer deals on Black Friday, it's true, but you'll see those deals repeated (or slightly improved) on Cyber Monday when eBay, Newegg and Amazon target tech shoppers."

You might notice Apple isn't listed, but fear not, as the tech giant has deals a'plenty in the works. You'll see deals on the "Apple Watch 7 and 8, the Apple Pencil 2, some MacBook Pro and Air models, the iPhone 13s and AirPods Max. We may even see some deals on the iPhone 14, as networks compete against each other to offer tempting trade-in deals and discounted contracts," according to Tech Radar.

Toys

Day To Buy: Black Friday

All the biggest names in the holiday shopping game-looking at you, Walmart, Amazon, and Target-have already spent big bucks on ads for Black Friday toy savings, including their toy lists for what's on shelves in 2022. Black Friday discounts are the way to go this year, though plan on starting your shopping the Monday before Thanksgiving since lots of retailers have launched sales earlier than November 25th this year.

Let's be clear, too: toys are one of the most sought after purchases every year, not just in America but all around the globe. Between shipping delays, supply chain issues, and the lingering effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, you should plan on strategic shopping to get them before they sell out. If you see a toy that your little ones have been clamoring for and it's not quite as marked down as you like, throw it in your cart and proceed directly to checkout.

TVs

Day To Buy: Before and on Black Friday

Don't listen to your current TV, the one with all the theatrical Cyber Monday discounts airing every commercial break. Instead, think of your next TV, which you're sure to get a better selection of and a better deal on come Black Friday.

That's because TVs are what's known as "doorbuster deals," which, as defined by Investopedia, are "marketing and sales strategy retailers use to get a high volume of customers into their stores during opening hours. During a doorbuster sale, a particular item or a selection of items is offered at a special discount price for a limited time."

Sounds like Black Friday in a nutshell, huh?

While it pays to go in person on Black Friday or even earlier, you might want to do some homework about the best TVs you should have on your 2022 shopping list and what retailers are offering the best savings, as well as how to avoid some lower quality televisions that sometimes get put on display as doorbuster gems.

