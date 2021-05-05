The Best Annuities Rates in 2021

(New York)

The last year has been rough for annuities rates. The big drop in yields once the pandemic took hold meant annuities providers had to quickly and sharply cut their rates. But at the same time, the need for annuities has never been higher, given volatility and increased rates of retirement as Baby Boomers age. So where can one find the best annuities? Check out Fidelity, Allianz, New York Life, USAA, and MassMutual. For example, Allianz has no annual fees on their fixed index annuities. New York Life offers some very strong variable annuity options, including the ability to withdraw 10% of the account without penalty, and a minimum account value of only $2,500.

FINSUM: More and more advisors are moving into annuities as client need is rising. This has led to innovation in the space (such as no-commission annuities for RIAs) as well as more product creativity.

