News & Insights

Personal Finance

The Best and Worst States To Be Rich in America

April 30, 2024 — 08:00 am EDT

Written by Jordan Rosenfeld for GOBankingRates ->

While money doesn’t solve every problem, having more of it certainly makes life easier. That is, until tax time. Depending on which state you live in, being rich means you’re paying a greater share of your income to the government and also in such things as property taxes.

Read Next: Billionaires vs. the Middle Class: Who Pays More in Taxes?

Be Aware: Owe Money to the IRS? Most People Don’t Realize They Should Do This One Thing

To find out which states are the best and the worst to be rich in America, GOBankingRates considered earners that fall into the fourth or fifth quintile of earners — the top 60%-100% of income earners. Using the U.S. Census American Community Survey, a number of factors were found for each state, including average income by quintile, median property tax paid and median home value. State income tax data was sourced from Tax Foundation’s State Income Tax Rates.

States that are friendlier to the rich included those without a state income tax, such as Nevada, Tennessee and Washington. States that were less friendly included Oregon, New Jersey and Illinois.

Read on to find out which states are best and worst to be rich in, ranked from worst to best.

11716, Cities, Horizontal, Portland - Oregon, US, USA, United States, america

Oregon

  • Average income for the rich: $188,090
  • Effective state income tax for single filers: 8.8%
  • Effective state income tax for married filers: 8.2%
  • Median property tax rate: 0.8%

Find Out: I’m a Financial Advisor: Here’s Why My Rich Clients Identify With the Middle Class

Trending Now: 6 Reasons the Poor Stay Poor and Middle Class Doesn’t Become Wealthy

New-Jersey-Jersey-City

New Jersey

  • Average income for the rich:  $248,938
  • Effective state income tax for single filers: 5.5%
  • Effective state income tax for married filers: 4.7%
  • Median property tax rate: 2.1%

Check Out: A $150K Income Is ‘Lower Middle Class’ In These High-Cost Cities

Illinois

Illinois

  • Average income for the rich:  $197,943
  • Effective state income tax for single filers: 5.0%
  • Effective state income tax for married filers: 5.0%
  • Median property tax rate: 2.1%
11674, Connecticut, How Long $1 Million Will Last in Retirement in Every State, States, USA, United States of America, america, horizonta

Connecticut

  • Average income for the rich:  $241,120
  • Effective state income tax for single filers: 5.7%
  • Effective state income tax married filers: 5.2%
  • Median property tax rate: 1.8%
picture of manhattan new york.

New York

  • Average income for the rich:  $228,820
  • Effective state income tax for single filers: ​​5.6%
  • Effective state income tax for married filers: 5.1%
  • Median property tax rate: 1.6%
10978, Cities, Horizontal, States, United States, Vermont, america

Vermont

  • Average income for the rich:  $174,459
  • Effective state income tax for single filers: 5.9%
  • Effective state income tax for married filers: 4.8%
  • Median property tax rate: 1.6%

Learn More: IRS Increases Gift and Estate Tax Exempt Limits — Here’s How Much You Can Give Without Paying

Iowa

Iowa

  • Average income for the rich:  $166,465
  • Effective state income tax for single filers: 5.7%
  • Effective state income tax for married filers: 5.4%
  • Median property tax rate: 1.5%
Downtown Omaha skyline with the Gene Leahy Mall in the foreground (including a reflective waterway / lagoon.

Nebraska

  • Average income for the rich:  $171,678
  • Effective state income tax for single filers: 5.8%
  • Effective state income tax for married filers: 4.9%
  • Median property tax rate: 1.5%
San-Diego-California

California

  • Average income for the rich:  $246,928
  • Effective state income tax for single filers: 7.8%
  • Effective state income tax for married filers: 6.3%
  • Median property tax rate: 0.8%
Aerial view of the Honolulu skyline and Waikiki Beach with crystal clear turquoise waters.

Hawaii

  • Average income for the rich:  $218,852
  • Effective state income tax for single filers: 8.3%
  • Effective state income tax for married filers: 7.4%
  • Median property tax rate: 0.3%

Explore More: Here’s the Salary a Single Person Needs To Live Comfortably in Hawaii

Minnesota

Minnesota

  • Average income for the rich:  $197,991
  • Effective state income tax for single filers: 6.6%
  • Effective state income tax for married filers: 5.5%
  • Median property tax rate: 1.0%
Kansas

Kansas

  • Average income for the rich:  $169,569
  • Effective state income tax for single filers: 5.3%
  • Effective state income tax for married filers: 4.9%
  • Median property tax rate: 1.4%
11683, Horizontal, Maine, North America, States, USA, america

Maine

  • Average income for the rich:  $169,612
  • Effective state income tax for single filers: 6.3%
  • Effective state income tax for married filers: 5.4%
  • Median property tax rate: 1.0%
Wisconsin

Wisconsin

  • Average income for the rich:  $169,036
  • Effective state income tax for single filers: 4.7%
  • Effective state income tax for married filers: 4.3%
  • Median property tax rate: 1.4%

For You: Net Worth for US Families: How To Tell if You’re Poor, Middle Class, Upper Middle Class or Rich

Montana

Montana

  • Average income for the rich:  $164,826
  • Effective state income tax for single filers: 6.1%
  • Effective state income tax for married filers: 5.9%
  • Median property tax rate: 0.7%
A panoramic view of the full Boston skyline with the Charles River full of sailboats as sunset approaches.

Massachusetts

  • Average income for the rich: $251,957
  • Effective state income tax for single filers: 5.0%
  • Effective state income tax for married filers: 5.0%
  • Median property tax rate: 1.0%
10978, Cities, Georgia, Horizontal, States, United States, america

Georgia

  • Average income for the rich:  $183,571
  • Effective state income tax for single filers: 5.5%
  • Effective state income tax for married filers: 5.4%
  • Median property tax rate: 0.8%
South-Carolina-Sean Pavone-

South Carolina

  • Average income for the rich:  $163,190
  • Effective state income tax for single filers: 6.1%
  • Effective state income tax for married filers: 6.1%
  • Median property tax rate: 0.5%

Discover More: Barbara Corcoran Says, ‘Forget About Florida,’ Move Here for Cheap Homes

Michigan

Michigan

  • Average income for the rich:  $168,107
  • Effective state income tax for single filers: 4.3%
  • Effective state income tax for married filers: 4.3%
  • Median property tax rate: 1.3%
West-Virginia

West Virginia

  • Average income for the rich:  $139,555
  • Effective state income tax for single filers: 5.7%
  • Effective state income tax for married filers: 5.7%
  • Median property tax rate: 0.7%
Maryland Baltimore

Maryland

  • Average income for the rich: $228,803
  • Effective state income tax for single filers: 5.0%
  • Effective state income tax for married filers: 4.8%
  • Median property tax rate: 1.0%
Downtown Norfolk skyline with the Elizabeth River in the foreground.

Virginia

  • Average income for the rich: $219,755
  • Effective state income tax for single filers: 5.4%
  • Effective state income tax for married filers: 5.2%
  • Median property tax rate: 0.8%

Find Out: Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State

Downtown Wilmington Skyline during the late afternoon with a highway in the foreground.

Delaware

  • Average income for the rich: $187,458
  • Effective state income tax for single filers: 5.9%
  • Effective state income tax for married filers: 5.8%
  • Median property tax rate: 0.5%
Providence, Rhode Island was one of the first cities established in the United States.

Rhode Island

  • Average income for the rich:  $196,784
  • Effective state income tax for single filers: 4.4%
  • Effective state income tax for married filers: 4.1%
  • Median property tax rate: 1.2%
Jackson, Mississippi, USA skyline over the Capitol Building.

Mississippi

  • Average income for the rich: $134,914
  • Effective state income tax for single filers: 4.5%
  • Effective state income tax for married filers: 4.5%
  • Median property tax rate: 0.9%
Oklahoma downtown skyline with a deep blue sky, featuring the new Devon Energy Center building.

Oklahoma

  • Average income for the rich: $152,313
  • Effective state income tax for single filers: 4.4%
  • Effective state income tax for married filers: 4.1%
  • Median property tax rate: 1.0%

Learn More: How Far a $100,000 Salary Goes in America’s 50 Largest Cities

Louisville downtown skyline view with a park with trees in the foreground.

Kentucky

  • Average income for the rich: $153,459
  • Effective state income tax for single filers: 4.4%
  • Effective state income tax for married filers: 4.3%
  • Median property tax rate: 0.9%
USA, Pennsylvania, Philadelphia cityscape and Delaware River.

Pennsylvania

  • Average income for the rich: $184,790
  • Effective state income tax for single filers: 3.1%
  • Effective state income tax for married filers: 3.1%
  • Median property tax rate: 1.4%
Missouri

Missouri

  • Average income for the rich: $161,909
  • Effective state income tax for single filers: 4.4%
  • Effective state income tax for married filers: 4.0%
  • Median property tax rate: 0.9%
Idaho

Idaho

  • Average income for the rich: $167,807
  • Effective state income tax for single filers: 5.3%
  • Effective state income tax for married filers: 4.8%
  • Median property tax rate: 0.5%

Be Aware: In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford Homes in These ZIP Codes

Little Rock's downtown skyline with the Arkansas River in the foreground.

Arkansas

  • Average income for the rich:  $142,137
  • Effective state income tax for single filers: 4.7%
  • Effective state income tax for married filers: ​​4.6%
  • Median property tax rate: 0.7%
Ohio

Ohio

  • Average income for the rich: $165,025
  • Effective state income tax for single filers: 3.0%
  • Effective state income tax for married filers: 3.0%
  • Median property tax rate: 1.4%
Salt Lake City panoramic overview in the morning.

Utah

  • Average income for the rich: $199,574
  • Effective state income tax for single filers: 4.8%
  • Effective state income tax for married filers: 4.8%
  • Median property tax rate: 0.5%
Panoramic image of Albuquerque Skyline at dusk.

New Mexico

  • Average income for the rich: $152,867
  • Effective state income tax for single filers: 4.3%
  • Effective state income tax for married filers: 3.7%
  • Median property tax rate: 0.8%

Read Next: Trump-Era Tax Cuts Are Expiring — How Changes Will Impact Retirees

The Charlotte, North Carolina skyline seen during sunset on a colorful clear afternoon.

North Carolina

  • Average income for the rich: $173,857
  • Effective state income tax for single filers: 4.4%
  • Effective state income tax for married filers: 4.1%
  • Median property tax rate: 0.7%
Alabama

Alabama

  • Average income for the rich: $154,540
  • Effective state income tax for single filers: 4.9%
  • Effective state income tax for married filers: 4.7%
  • Median property tax rate: 0.4%
Louisiana

Louisiana

  • Average income for the rich: $148,927
  • Effective state income tax for single filers: 3.9%
  • Effective state income tax for married filers: 3.5%
  • Median property tax rate: 0.7%
The skyscrapers in the skyline of Denver, Colorado at sunset.

Colorado

  • Average income for the rich: $215,298
  • Effective state income tax for single filers: 4.1%
  • Effective state income tax for married filers: 3.8%
  • Median property tax rate: 0.5%

Check Out: What Income Level Is Considered Middle Class in Your State?

Indianapolis skyline with the White River, Indiana.

Indiana

  • Average income for the rich: $160,247
  • Effective state income tax for single filers: 3.2%
  • Effective state income tax for married filers: 3.2%
  • Median property tax rate: 0.7%
Dallas Texas

Texas

  • Average income for the rich: $188,281
  • Effective state income tax for single filers: 0.0%
  • Effective state income tax for married filers: 0.0%
  • Median property tax rate: 1.9%
Fargo, North Dakota , USA - July 27,2010: It's a beautiful summer day in the city of Fargo.

North Dakota

  • Average income for the rich: $177,743
  • Effective state income tax for single filers: 1.7%
  • Effective state income tax for married filers: 1.4%
  • Median property tax rate: 1.1%
11691, New Hampshire

New Hampshire

  • Average income for the rich: $214,491
  • Effective state income tax for single filers: 0.0%
  • Effective state income tax for married filers: 0.0%
  • Median property tax rate: 1.7%

For You: 7 Ways the Upper Middle Class Can Become Rich in 2024

Arizona

Arizona

  • Average income for the rich: $184,483
  • Effective state income tax for single filers: 2.3%
  • Effective state income tax for married filers: 2.1%
  • Median property tax rate: 0.5%
Evening view of Anchorage Alaska and Cook Inlet in the Fall.

Alaska

  • Average income for the rich: $192,000
  • Effective state income tax for single filers: 0.0%
  • Effective state income tax for married filers: 0.0%
  • Median property tax rate: 1.2%
11709, Horizontal, South-Dakota, States

South Dakota

  • Average income for the rich: $162,478
  • Effective state income tax for single filers: 0.0%
  • Effective state income tax for married filers: 0.0%
  • Median property tax rate: 1.1%
Florida

Florida

  • Average income for the rich: $184,869
  • Effective state income tax for single filers: 0.0%
  • Effective state income tax for married filers: 0.0%
  • Median property tax rate: 0.8%

Trending Now: Here’s the Salary Needed to Actually Take Home $100K in Every State

Washington-Seattle

Washington

  • Average income for the rich: $231,100
  • Effective state income tax for single filers: 0.0%
  • Effective state income tax for married filers: 0.0%
  • Median property tax rate: 0.8%
Cheyenne downtown skyline with train cars, houses, and trees in view.

Wyoming

  • Average income for the rich: $160,761
  • Effective state income tax for single filers: 0.0%
  • Effective state income tax for married filers: 0.0%
  • Median property tax rate: 0.6%
Downtown Nashville skyline with a beautiful pink, orange, and blue sunset, with the blue and pink of the sky reflected on the Cumberland River.

Tennessee

  • Average income for the rich: $164,299
  • Effective state income tax for single filers: 0.0%
  • Effective state income tax for married filers: 0.0%
  • Median property tax rate: 0.5%
Aerial view over Las Vegas close to sunset at twilight.

Nevada

  • Average income for the rich: $179,414
  • Effective state income tax for single filers: 0.0%
  • Effective state income tax for married filers: 0.0%
  • Median property tax rate: 0.4%

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find out which state is the best and the worst for residents who are considered rich. For this study, “rich” is considered earners that fall into the fourth or fifth quintile of earners: the top 60%-100% of income earners. Using the U.S. Census American Community Survey, a number of factors were found for each state, including average income by quintile, median property tax paid and median home value. State income tax data was sourced from Tax Foundation’s State Income Tax Rates, and using the tax rates, the effective and marginal tax rates can be calculated for single filers and married filers filling jointly. Each state’s property tax rate was calculated using the median home value and median property taxes paid. The effective tax rate for single filers was scored and weighted at 1.00, the married filers filling jointly effective tax rate was scored and weighted at 1.00, the property tax rate was scored and weighted at 1.00. All the scores were summed and sorted to find the best states and the worst states for rich residents. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 23, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Best and Worst States To Be Rich in America

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.