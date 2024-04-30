The Best and Worst States To Be Rich in America

While money doesn’t solve every problem, having more of it certainly makes life easier. That is, until tax time. Depending on which state you live in, being rich means you’re paying a greater share of your income to the government and also in such things as property taxes.

To find out which states are the best and the worst to be rich in America, GOBankingRates considered earners that fall into the fourth or fifth quintile of earners — the top 60%-100% of income earners. Using the U.S. Census American Community Survey, a number of factors were found for each state, including average income by quintile, median property tax paid and median home value. State income tax data was sourced from Tax Foundation’s State Income Tax Rates.

States that are friendlier to the rich included those without a state income tax, such as Nevada, Tennessee and Washington. States that were less friendly included Oregon, New Jersey and Illinois.

Read on to find out which states are best and worst to be rich in, ranked from worst to best.

Oregon

Average income for the rich : $188,090

: $188,090 Effective state income tax for single filers : 8.8%

: 8.8% Effective state income tax for married filers : 8.2%

: 8.2% Median property tax rate: 0.8%

New Jersey

Average income for the rich : $248,938

: $248,938 Effective state income tax for single filers : 5.5%

: 5.5% Effective state income tax for married filers : 4.7%

: 4.7% Median property tax rate: 2.1%

Illinois

Average income for the rich : $197,943

: $197,943 Effective state income tax for single filers : 5.0%

: 5.0% Effective state income tax for married filers : 5.0%

: 5.0% Median property tax rate: 2.1%

Connecticut

Average income for the rich : $241,120

: $241,120 Effective state income tax for single filers : 5.7%

: 5.7% Effective state income tax married filers : 5.2%

: 5.2% Median property tax rate: 1.8%

New York

Average income for the rich : $228,820

: $228,820 Effective state income tax for single filers : ​​5.6%

: ​​5.6% Effective state income tax for married filers : 5.1%

: 5.1% Median property tax rate: 1.6%

Vermont

Average income for the rich : $174,459

: $174,459 Effective state income tax for single filers : 5.9%

: 5.9% Effective state income tax for married filers : 4.8%

: 4.8% Median property tax rate: 1.6%

Iowa

Average income for the rich : $166,465

: $166,465 Effective state income tax for single filers : 5.7%

: 5.7% Effective state income tax for married filers : 5.4%

: 5.4% Median property tax rate: 1.5%

Nebraska

Average income for the rich : $171,678

: $171,678 Effective state income tax for single filers : 5.8%

: 5.8% Effective state income tax for married filers : 4.9%

: 4.9% Median property tax rate: 1.5%

California

Average income for the rich : $246,928

: $246,928 Effective state income tax for single filers : 7.8%

: 7.8% Effective state income tax for married filers : 6.3%

: 6.3% Median property tax rate: 0.8%

Hawaii

Average income for the rich : $218,852

: $218,852 Effective state income tax for single filers : 8.3%

: 8.3% Effective state income tax for married filers : 7.4%

: 7.4% Median property tax rate: 0.3%

Minnesota

Average income for the rich : $197,991

: $197,991 Effective state income tax for single filers : 6.6%

: 6.6% Effective state income tax for married filers : 5.5%

: 5.5% Median property tax rate: 1.0%

Kansas

Average income for the rich : $169,569

: $169,569 Effective state income tax for single filers : 5.3%

: 5.3% Effective state income tax for married filers : 4.9%

: 4.9% Median property tax rate: 1.4%

Maine

Average income for the rich : $169,612

: $169,612 Effective state income tax for single filers : 6.3%

: 6.3% Effective state income tax for married filers : 5.4%

: 5.4% Median property tax rate: 1.0%

Wisconsin

Average income for the rich : $169,036

: $169,036 Effective state income tax for single filers : 4.7%

: 4.7% Effective state income tax for married filers : 4.3%

: 4.3% Median property tax rate: 1.4%

Montana

Average income for the rich : $164,826

: $164,826 Effective state income tax for single filers : 6.1%

: 6.1% Effective state income tax for married filers : 5.9%

: 5.9% Median property tax rate: 0.7%

Massachusetts

Average income for the rich : $251,957

: $251,957 Effective state income tax for single filers : 5.0%

: 5.0% Effective state income tax for married filers : 5.0%

: 5.0% Median property tax rate: 1.0%

Georgia

Average income for the rich : $183,571

: $183,571 Effective state income tax for single filers : 5.5%

: 5.5% Effective state income tax for married filers : 5.4%

: 5.4% Median property tax rate: 0.8%

South Carolina

Average income for the rich : $163,190

: $163,190 Effective state income tax for single filers : 6.1%

: 6.1% Effective state income tax for married filers : 6.1%

: 6.1% Median property tax rate: 0.5%

Michigan

Average income for the rich : $168,107

: $168,107 Effective state income tax for single filers : 4.3%

: 4.3% Effective state income tax for married filers : 4.3%

: 4.3% Median property tax rate: 1.3%

West Virginia

Average income for the rich : $139,555

: $139,555 Effective state income tax for single filers : 5.7%

: 5.7% Effective state income tax for married filers : 5.7%

: 5.7% Median property tax rate: 0.7%

Maryland

Average income for the rich : $228,803

: $228,803 Effective state income tax for single filers : 5.0%

: 5.0% Effective state income tax for married filers : 4.8%

: 4.8% Median property tax rate: 1.0%

Virginia

Average income for the rich : $219,755

: $219,755 Effective state income tax for single filers : 5.4%

: 5.4% Effective state income tax for married filers : 5.2%

: 5.2% Median property tax rate: 0.8%

Delaware

Average income for the rich : $187,458

: $187,458 Effective state income tax for single filers : 5.9%

: 5.9% Effective state income tax for married filers : 5.8%

: 5.8% Median property tax rate: 0.5%

Rhode Island

Average income for the rich : $196,784

: $196,784 Effective state income tax for single filers : 4.4%

: 4.4% Effective state income tax for married filers : 4.1%

: 4.1% Median property tax rate: 1.2%

Mississippi

Average income for the rich : $134,914

: $134,914 Effective state income tax for single filers : 4.5%

: 4.5% Effective state income tax for married filers : 4.5%

: 4.5% Median property tax rate: 0.9%

Oklahoma

Average income for the rich : $152,313

: $152,313 Effective state income tax for single filers : 4.4%

: 4.4% Effective state income tax for married filers : 4.1%

: 4.1% Median property tax rate: 1.0%

Kentucky

Average income for the rich : $153,459

: $153,459 Effective state income tax for single filers : 4.4%

: 4.4% Effective state income tax for married filers : 4.3%

: 4.3% Median property tax rate: 0.9%

Pennsylvania

Average income for the rich : $184,790

: $184,790 Effective state income tax for single filers : 3.1%

: 3.1% Effective state income tax for married filers : 3.1%

: 3.1% Median property tax rate: 1.4%

Missouri

Average income for the rich : $161,909

: $161,909 Effective state income tax for single filers : 4.4%

: 4.4% Effective state income tax for married filers : 4.0%

: 4.0% Median property tax rate: 0.9%

Idaho

Average income for the rich : $167,807

: $167,807 Effective state income tax for single filers : 5.3%

: 5.3% Effective state income tax for married filers : 4.8%

: 4.8% Median property tax rate: 0.5%

Arkansas

Average income for the rich : $142,137

: $142,137 Effective state income tax for single filers : 4.7%

: 4.7% Effective state income tax for married filers : ​​4.6%

: ​​4.6% Median property tax rate: 0.7%

Ohio

Average income for the rich : $165,025

: $165,025 Effective state income tax for single filers : 3.0%

: 3.0% Effective state income tax for married filers : 3.0%

: 3.0% Median property tax rate: 1.4%

Utah

Average income for the rich : $199,574

: $199,574 Effective state income tax for single filers : 4.8%

: 4.8% Effective state income tax for married filers : 4.8%

: 4.8% Median property tax rate: 0.5%

New Mexico

Average income for the rich : $152,867

: $152,867 Effective state income tax for single filers : 4.3%

: 4.3% Effective state income tax for married filers : 3.7%

: 3.7% Median property tax rate: 0.8%

North Carolina

Average income for the rich : $173,857

: $173,857 Effective state income tax for single filers : 4.4%

: 4.4% Effective state income tax for married filers : 4.1%

: 4.1% Median property tax rate: 0.7%

Alabama

Average income for the rich : $154,540

: $154,540 Effective state income tax for single filers : 4.9%

: 4.9% Effective state income tax for married filers : 4.7%

: 4.7% Median property tax rate: 0.4%

Louisiana

Average income for the rich : $148,927

: $148,927 Effective state income tax for single filers : 3.9%

: 3.9% Effective state income tax for married filers : 3.5%

: 3.5% Median property tax rate: 0.7%

Colorado

Average income for the rich : $215,298

: $215,298 Effective state income tax for single filers : 4.1%

: 4.1% Effective state income tax for married filers : 3.8%

: 3.8% Median property tax rate: 0.5%

Indiana

Average income for the rich : $160,247

: $160,247 Effective state income tax for single filers : 3.2%

: 3.2% Effective state income tax for married filers : 3.2%

: 3.2% Median property tax rate: 0.7%

Texas

Average income for the rich : $188,281

: $188,281 Effective state income tax for single filers : 0.0%

: 0.0% Effective state income tax for married filers : 0.0%

: 0.0% Median property tax rate: 1.9%

North Dakota

Average income for the rich : $177,743

: $177,743 Effective state income tax for single filers : 1.7%

: 1.7% Effective state income tax for married filers : 1.4%

: 1.4% Median property tax rate: 1.1%

New Hampshire

Average income for the rich : $214,491

: $214,491 Effective state income tax for single filers : 0.0%

: 0.0% Effective state income tax for married filers : 0.0%

: 0.0% Median property tax rate: 1.7%

Arizona

Average income for the rich : $184,483

: $184,483 Effective state income tax for single filers : 2.3%

: 2.3% Effective state income tax for married filers : 2.1%

: 2.1% Median property tax rate: 0.5%

Alaska

Average income for the rich : $192,000

: $192,000 Effective state income tax for single filers : 0.0%

: 0.0% Effective state income tax for married filers : 0.0%

: 0.0% Median property tax rate: 1.2%

South Dakota

Average income for the rich : $162,478

: $162,478 Effective state income tax for single filers : 0.0%

: 0.0% Effective state income tax for married filers : 0.0%

: 0.0% Median property tax rate: 1.1%

Florida

Average income for the rich : $184,869

: $184,869 Effective state income tax for single filers : 0.0%

: 0.0% Effective state income tax for married filers : 0.0%

: 0.0% Median property tax rate: 0.8%

Washington

Average income for the rich : $231,100

: $231,100 Effective state income tax for single filers : 0.0%

: 0.0% Effective state income tax for married filers : 0.0%

: 0.0% Median property tax rate: 0.8%

Wyoming

Average income for the rich : $160,761

: $160,761 Effective state income tax for single filers : 0.0%

: 0.0% Effective state income tax for married filers : 0.0%

: 0.0% Median property tax rate: 0.6%

Tennessee

Average income for the rich : $164,299

: $164,299 Effective state income tax for single filers : 0.0%

: 0.0% Effective state income tax for married filers : 0.0%

: 0.0% Median property tax rate: 0.5%

Nevada

Average income for the rich : $179,414

: $179,414 Effective state income tax for single filers : 0.0%

: 0.0% Effective state income tax for married filers : 0.0%

: 0.0% Median property tax rate: 0.4%

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find out which state is the best and the worst for residents who are considered rich. For this study, “rich” is considered earners that fall into the fourth or fifth quintile of earners: the top 60%-100% of income earners. Using the U.S. Census American Community Survey, a number of factors were found for each state, including average income by quintile, median property tax paid and median home value. State income tax data was sourced from Tax Foundation’s State Income Tax Rates, and using the tax rates, the effective and marginal tax rates can be calculated for single filers and married filers filling jointly. Each state’s property tax rate was calculated using the median home value and median property taxes paid. The effective tax rate for single filers was scored and weighted at 1.00, the married filers filling jointly effective tax rate was scored and weighted at 1.00, the property tax rate was scored and weighted at 1.00. All the scores were summed and sorted to find the best states and the worst states for rich residents. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 23, 2024.

