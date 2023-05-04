News & Insights

The Best and Worst State Capitals To Live In

May 04, 2023 — 04:00 pm EDT

State capitals serve as cultural and political hubs for the states they represent, so moving to a state capital can come with a certain amount of bragging rights. Additionally, state capitals are often centrally located near sights and amenities worth visiting.

However, every state has its own issues to consider, positive and negative, and their capitals are no exception. It's important to understand some key demographics when considering a move to a state capital, as well as determining whether living in a state capital means a higher quality of life. To assess which state capitals are the best, and the worst, to live in, GOBankingRates analyzed all 50 state capitals by a set of criteria including such details as crime rates, cost of living, median household income, unemployment rate and the percent of people living below the poverty line.

These rankings might prove helpful in your search for the right place to live.

Des Moines skyline view with Downtown Des Moines, elevated view.

Best State Capitals

The best state capitals all share a few characteristics, including a solid median household income, low poverty and unemployment rates, a low cost of necessities, affordable homes and a good grade for school districts.

Tallahassee, Fla.

25. Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee has one of the highest poverty rates of all state capitals, with more than a quarter of the population living below the poverty line. It also suffers from a low household median income of $45,734, though Florida residents can keep more of that money because there's no state income tax. On the bright side, Tallahassee's school district received a grade of B+.

Downtown Columbia South Carolina Skyline SC Aerial Panorama.

24. Columbia, South Carolina

  • January 2023 unemployment rate: 2.70% 
  • % of people below poverty line: 24.3 
  • 2023 home value: $262,963
  • Non-housing expenditures: $20,271.42
The Illinois State Capitol, located in Springfield, Illinois

23. Springfield, Illinois

  • January 2023 unemployment rate: 4.30%
  • % of people below poverty line: 17.6
  • 2023 home value: $136,430 
  • Non-housing expenditures: $19,134.74
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA downtown skyline at twilight.

22. Oklahoma City

  • January 2023 unemployment rate: 3.00%
  • % of people below poverty line: 14.9
  • 2023 home value: $195,204 
  • Non-housing expenditures: $20,297.14
sunset over Charleston West Virginia

21. Charleston, West Virginia

  • January 2023 unemployment rate: 2.90% 
  • % of people below poverty line: 17.5 
  • 2023 home value: $152,865 
  • Non-housing expenditures: $21,234.37 

springtime view in downtown Topeka, Kansas, USA.

20. Topeka, Kansas

  • January 2023 unemployment rate: 3.10% 
  • % of people below poverty line: 15.2 
  • 2023 home value: $169,832 
  • Non-housing expenditures: $19,363.30
Olympia-WA

19. Olympia, Washington

  • January 2023 unemployment rate: 3.10% 
  • % of people below poverty line: 15.2 
  • 2023 home value: $169,832 
  • Non-housing expenditures: $19,363.30
Downtown of St.

18. Saint Paul, Minnesota

  • January 2023 unemployment rate: 5.20% 
  • % of people below poverty line: 14.0
  • 2023 home value: $500,131
  • Non-housing expenditures: $18,399.53
Des Moines Iowa

17. Des Moines, Iowa

  • January 2023 unemployment rate: 3.30%
  • % of people below poverty line: 15.3
  • 2023 home value: $190,118
  • Non-housing expenditures: $18,659.75

Cheyenne downtown skyline with train cars, houses, and trees in view.

16. Cheyenne, Wyoming

  • January 2023 unemployment rate: 3.30%
  • % of people below poverty line: 15.3
  • 2023 home value: $190,118
  • Non-housing expenditures: $18,659.75
Carson City, Nevada, USA - April 24, 2019: Daytime view of breweries and stores along N Carson Street in the Historic District.

15. Carson City, Nevada

  • January 2023 unemployment rate: 5.20%
  • % of people below poverty line: 10.0
  • 2023 home value: $448,604
  • Non-housing expenditures: $20,080.08
A ship's tender cruising into the port at Juneau, Alaska with snow covered mountains in background.

14. Juneau, Alaska

  • January 2023 unemployment rate: 3.80%
  • % of people below poverty line: 7.2
  • 2023 home value: $459,845
  • Non-housing expenditures: $21,561.93
Downtown Skyline of Austin, Texas in USA - Image.

13. Austin, Texas

  • January 2023 unemployment rate: 3.00%
  • % of people below poverty line: 12.5
  • 2023 home value: $565,992
  • Non-housing expenditures: $21,054.20

Frankfort, Kentucky, USA town skyline on the Kentucky River at dusk.

12. Frankfort, Kentucky

  • January 2023 unemployment rate: 3.00%
  • % of people below poverty line: 16.3
  • 2023 home value: $197,118
  • Non-housing expenditures: $18,271.19
HELENA, MONTANA - JULY 19: Montana State Capitol at 1301 E 6th Avenue on July 19, 2017 in Helena, Montana.

11. Helena, Montana

  • January 2023 unemployment rate: 2.60%
  • % of people below poverty line: 9.4
  • 2023 home value: $424,724
  • Non-housing expenditures: $18,018.72
Raleigh, North Carolina downtown city skyline at dusk

10. Raleigh, North Carolina

  • January 2023 unemployment rate: 3.10%
  • % of people below poverty line: 12.1
  • 2023 home value: $419,586
  • Non-housing expenditures: $19,678.30
Jefferson City is the capital of the U.

9. Jefferson City, Missouri

  • January 2023 unemployment rate: 2.40%
  • % of people below poverty line: 12.6
  • 2023 home value: $224,379
  • Non-housing expenditures: $19,908.67

Madison Wisconsin

8. Madison, Wisconsin

  • January 2023 unemployment rate: 2.00% 
  • % of people below poverty line: 16.6
  • 2023 home value: $370,096
  • Non-housing expenditures: $19,365.40
Lincoln Nebraska

7. Lincoln, Nebraska

  • January 2023 unemployment rate: 2.00%
  • % of people below poverty line: 13.0
  • 2023 home value: $263,302
  • Non-housing expenditures: $20,665.90
Annapolis Maryland capitol

6. Annapolis, Maryland

  • January 2023 unemployment rate: 2.00%
  • % of people below poverty line: 13.0
  • 2023 home value: $263,302
  • Non-housing expenditures: $20,665.90
Boise Idaho

5. Boise, Idaho

  • January 2023 unemployment rate: 2.80%
  • % of people below poverty line: 11.6
  • 2023 home value: $469,840
  • Non-housing expenditures: $19,003.29

Capitol Building, North-Dakota

4. Bismarck, North Dakota

  • January 2023 unemployment rate: 2.70%
  • % of people below poverty line: 8.7
  • 2023 home value: $333,220
  • Non-housing expenditures: $18,395.13
new-hampshire-concord

3. Concord, New Hampshire

  • January 2023 unemployment rate: 2.70%
  • % of people below poverty line: 9.3
  • 2023 home value: $364,129
  • Non-housing expenditures: $19,136.10
Montpelier, Vermont, USA town skyline.

2. Montpelier, Vermont

  • January 2023 unemployment rate: 2.80%
  • % of people below poverty line: 4.9
  • 2023 home value: $358,723
  • Non-housing expenditures: $21,459.91
Pierre South Dakota capitol building

1. Pierre, South Dakota

  • January 2023 unemployment rate: 1.60%
  • % of people below poverty line: 15.9
  • 2023 home value: $271,762
  • Non-housing expenditures: $19,122.77

View at a Tower Bridge, a drawbridge built in 1935, and downtown Sacramento from West Sacramento side of the river.

Worst State Capitals

The worst state capitals usually feature low household income, high poverty and unemployment rates and high crime rates. They might also have expensive necessities and housing costs or poor school district grades. These factors become more extreme the lower a capital is in the rankings.

Indianapolis Indiana skyline at dusk

25. Indianapolis

  • January 2023 unemployment rate: 2.80%
  • % of people below poverty line: 21.2
  • 2023 home value: $132,256
  • Non-housing expenditures: $20,401.24
Montgomery Alabama

24. Montgomery, Alabama

  • January 2023 unemployment rate: 2.90%
  • % of people below poverty line: 15.4
  • 2023 home value: $401,335
  • Non-housing expenditures: $21,158.20
Phoenix, Arizona, FHA, insurance, real estate, homebuyers, foreclosure, single-family, home median price, mortgage, down payment

23. Phoenix

  • January 2023 unemployment rate: 2.90%
  • % of people below poverty line: 15.4
  • 2023 home value: $401,335
  • Non-housing expenditures: $21,158.20

Hillside houses and trees in Santa Fe, New Mexico

22. Santa Fe, New Mexico

  • January 2023 unemployment rate: 3.30%
  • % of people below poverty line: 18.5
  • 2023 home value: $527,906
  • Non-housing expenditures: $18,556.21
Oregon-Salem

21. Salem, Oregon

  • January 2023 unemployment rate: 3.60%
  • % of people below poverty line: 17.6
  • 2023 home value: $676,915
  • Non-housing expenditures: $23,170.31
Sailboats on the Charles River with Boston's Back Bay skyline in the background.

20. Boston

  • January 2023 unemployment rate: 2.70%
  • % of people below poverty line: 14.5
  • 2023 home value: $422,587
  • Non-housing expenditures: $20,698.68
View of Downtown Nashville during a beautiful early morning.

19. Nashville, Tennessee

  • January 2023 unemployment rate: 3.40%
  • % of people below poverty line: 19.8
  • 2023 home value: $323,892
  • Non-housing expenditures: $19,483.22

Richmond Virginia skyline at dusk

18. Richmond, Virginia

  • January 2023 unemployment rate: 3.40%
  • % of people below poverty line: 19.8
  • 2023 home value: $323,892
  • Non-housing expenditures: $19,483.22
Augusta, Maine

17. Augusta, Maine

  • January 2023 unemployment rate: 4.00%
  • % of people below poverty line: 19.3
  • 2023 home value: $238,910
  • Non-housing expenditures: $18,705.90
Denver Colorado

16. Denver

  • January 2023 unemployment rate: 3.00%
  • % of people below poverty line: 11.6
  • 2023 home value: $567,384
  • Non-housing expenditures: $20,592.48
Sacramento skyline and riverfront on the Sacramento River.

15. Sacramento, California

  • January 2023 unemployment rate: 4.30%
  • % of people below poverty line: 14.8
  • 2023 home value: $462,952
  • Non-housing expenditures: $22,212.16

High Dynamic Range HDR Photo of Downtown Columbus Ohio.

14. Columbus, Ohio

  • January 2023 unemployment rate: 4.10%
  • % of people below poverty line: 18.4
  • 2023 home value: $234,537
  • Non-housing expenditures: $19,506.60
downtown Atlanta Georgia skyline

13. Atlanta

  • January 2023 unemployment rate: 3.20%
  • % of people below poverty line: 18.5
  • 2023 home value: $374,018
  • Non-housing expenditures: $21,929.31
Honolulu city and Waikiki Beach

12. Honolulu

  • January 2023 unemployment rate: 3.10%
  • % of people below poverty line: 11.0
  • 2023 home value: $810,660
  • Non-housing expenditures: $27,362.99
Diminishing perspective on a high-angle view of towers and streets in the centre of Utah's State Capital, Salt Lake City.

11. Salt Lake City

  • January 2023 unemployment rate: 2.50%
  • % of people below poverty line: 13.3
  • 2023 home value: $536,558
  • Non-housing expenditures: $19,841.83

Albany, NY, USA - June 28, 2017: Reflection on the Empire State Plaza in Albany, New York.

10. Albany, New York

  • January 2023 unemployment rate: 4.00
  • % of people below poverty line: 21.7
  • 2023 home value: $267,515
  • Non-housing expenditures: $21,297.00
Providence, Rhode Island downtown cityscape viewed from above the Providence River.

9. Providence, Rhode Island

  • January 2023 unemployment rate: 3.90%
  • % of people below poverty line: 21.5
  • 2023 home value: $342,763
  • Non-housing expenditures: $21,494.12
Little Rock downtown skyline with the Arkansas river in the foreground and soft wispy clouds in the background.

8. Little Rock, Arkansas

  • January 2023 unemployment rate: 3.40
  • % of people below poverty line: 15.6
  • 2023 home value: $189,770
  • Non-housing expenditures: $18,791.78
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, USA skyline on the Susquehanna River.

7. Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

  • January 2023 unemployment rate: 3.70%
  • % of people below poverty line: 28.2
  • 2023 home value: $20,417.79
  • Non-housing expenditures: $20,417.79

Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA skyline from Louisiana State Capitol.

6. Baton Rouge, Louisiana

  • January 2023 unemployment rate: 3.70%
  • % of people below poverty line: 28.2
  • 2023 home value: $220,537
  • Non-housing expenditures: $20,417.79
Delaware

5. Dover, Delaware

  • January 2023 unemployment rate: 5.20%
  • % of people below poverty line: 20.5
  • 2023 home value: $296,526
  • Non-housing expenditures: $20,772.43
Lansing is the capital of the U.

4. Lansing, Michigan

  • January 2023 unemployment rate: 5.20%
  • % of people below poverty line: 20.5
  • 2023 home value: $296,526
  • Non-housing expenditures: $20,772.43
Connecticut

3. Hartford, Connecticut

  • January 2023 unemployment rate: 5.00%
  • % of people below poverty line: 21.8
  • 2023 home value: $131,435
  • Non-housing expenditures: $19,091.44
Trenton, N.J.

2. Trenton, New Jersey

  • January 2023 unemployment rate: 3.30%
  • % of people below poverty line: 27.7
  • 2023 home value: $261,225
  • Non-housing expenditures: $21,313.56
Mississippi-Jackson

1. Jackson, Mississippi

  • January 2023 unemployment rate: 4.90%
  • % of people below poverty line: 26.1
  • 2023 home value: $66,854
  • Non-housing expenditures: $19,262.27

Jordan Rosenfeld, Sean Dennison and Jami Farkas contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GoBankingRates analyzed data from all 50 states capitals to find the best (and worst) capitals to live in. GoBankingRates usedthe following criteria: (1) violent crime rate per 1,000 residents, and (2) property crime rate per 1,000 residents, both sourcedfrom Neighborhood Scout; (3) median home value, sourced from Zillow's 2023 Home Value Index; (4) annual cost of livingexpenditures, based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2021 Consumer Expenditure Survey and local cost of living indicessourced from Sperling's Best Places; (5) school district score, based on Niche's Best School District index; (each school districthad an alphabetical grade, A+ through F, which was converted into a numerical value in order to score); (6) percent ofpopulation living below the poverty line and (7) the median household income sourced from the 2021 American CommunitySurvey done by the United states Census Bureau; and (8) unemployment rate for Janruary 2023 as sourced from the Bureau ofLabor Statistics: Janruary 2023 rates for Metropolitan Areas. All these factors were scored, summed up and then ranked frombest to worst for each state capital. All data was collected and is up-to-date as of April 27th, 2023

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Best and Worst State Capitals To Live In

