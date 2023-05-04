The Best and Worst State Capitals To Live In

State capitals serve as cultural and political hubs for the states they represent, so moving to a state capital can come with a certain amount of bragging rights. Additionally, state capitals are often centrally located near sights and amenities worth visiting.

However, every state has its own issues to consider, positive and negative, and their capitals are no exception. It's important to understand some key demographics when considering a move to a state capital, as well as determining whether living in a state capital means a higher quality of life. To assess which state capitals are the best, and the worst, to live in, GOBankingRates analyzed all 50 state capitals by a set of criteria including such details as crime rates, cost of living, median household income, unemployment rate and the percent of people living below the poverty line.

These rankings might prove helpful in your search for the right place to live.

Best State Capitals

The best state capitals all share a few characteristics, including a solid median household income, low poverty and unemployment rates, a low cost of necessities, affordable homes and a good grade for school districts.

25. Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee has one of the highest poverty rates of all state capitals, with more than a quarter of the population living below the poverty line. It also suffers from a low household median income of $45,734, though Florida residents can keep more of that money because there's no state income tax. On the bright side, Tallahassee's school district received a grade of B+.

24. Columbia, South Carolina

January 2023 unemployment rate : 2.70%

: 2.70% % of people below poverty line : 24.3

: 24.3 2023 home value : $262,963

: $262,963 Non-housing expenditures: $20,271.42

23. Springfield, Illinois

January 2023 unemployment rate : 4.30%

: 4.30% % of people below poverty line : 17.6

: 17.6 2023 home value : $136,430

: $136,430 Non-housing expenditures: $19,134.74

22. Oklahoma City

January 2023 unemployment rate : 3.00%

: 3.00% % of people below poverty line : 14.9

: 14.9 2023 home value : $195,204

: $195,204 Non-housing expenditures: $20,297.14

21. Charleston, West Virginia

January 2023 unemployment rate : 2.90%

: 2.90% % of people below poverty line : 17.5

: 17.5 2023 home value : $152,865

: $152,865 Non-housing expenditures: $21,234.37

20. Topeka, Kansas

January 2023 unemployment rate : 3.10%

: 3.10% % of people below poverty line : 15.2

: 15.2 2023 home value : $169,832

: $169,832 Non-housing expenditures: $19,363.30

19. Olympia, Washington

January 2023 unemployment rate : 3.10%

: 3.10% % of people below poverty line : 15.2

: 15.2 2023 home value : $169,832

: $169,832 Non-housing expenditures: $19,363.30

18. Saint Paul, Minnesota

January 2023 unemployment rate : 5.20%

: 5.20% % of people below poverty line : 14.0

: 14.0 2023 home value : $500,131

: $500,131 Non-housing expenditures: $18,399.53

17. Des Moines, Iowa

January 2023 unemployment rate : 3.30%

: 3.30% % of people below poverty line : 15.3

: 15.3 2023 home value : $190,118

: $190,118 Non-housing expenditures: $18,659.75

16. Cheyenne, Wyoming

January 2023 unemployment rate : 3.30%

: 3.30% % of people below poverty line : 15.3

: 15.3 2023 home value : $190,118

: $190,118 Non-housing expenditures: $18,659.75

15. Carson City, Nevada

January 2023 unemployment rate : 5.20%

: 5.20% % of people below poverty line : 10.0

: 10.0 2023 home value : $448,604

: $448,604 Non-housing expenditures: $20,080.08

14. Juneau, Alaska

January 2023 unemployment rate : 3.80%

: 3.80% % of people below poverty line : 7.2

: 7.2 2023 home value : $459,845

: $459,845 Non-housing expenditures: $21,561.93

13. Austin, Texas

January 2023 unemployment rate : 3.00%

: 3.00% % of people below poverty line : 12.5

: 12.5 2023 home value : $565,992

: $565,992 Non-housing expenditures: $21,054.20

12. Frankfort, Kentucky

January 2023 unemployment rate : 3.00%

: 3.00% % of people below poverty line : 16.3

: 16.3 2023 home value : $197,118

: $197,118 Non-housing expenditures: $18,271.19

11. Helena, Montana

January 2023 unemployment rate : 2.60%

: 2.60% % of people below poverty line : 9.4

: 9.4 2023 home value : $424,724

: $424,724 Non-housing expenditures: $18,018.72

10. Raleigh, North Carolina

January 2023 unemployment rate : 3.10%

: 3.10% % of people below poverty line : 12.1

: 12.1 2023 home value : $419,586

: $419,586 Non-housing expenditures: $19,678.30

9. Jefferson City, Missouri

January 2023 unemployment rate : 2.40%

: 2.40% % of people below poverty line : 12.6

: 12.6 2023 home value : $224,379

: $224,379 Non-housing expenditures: $19,908.67

8. Madison, Wisconsin

January 2023 unemployment rate : 2.00%

: 2.00% % of people below poverty line : 16.6

: 16.6 2023 home value : $370,096

: $370,096 Non-housing expenditures: $19,365.40

7. Lincoln, Nebraska

January 2023 unemployment rate : 2.00%

: 2.00% % of people below poverty line : 13.0

: 13.0 2023 home value : $263,302

: $263,302 Non-housing expenditures: $20,665.90

6. Annapolis, Maryland

January 2023 unemployment rate : 2.00%

: 2.00% % of people below poverty line : 13.0

: 13.0 2023 home value : $263,302

: $263,302 Non-housing expenditures: $20,665.90

5. Boise, Idaho

January 2023 unemployment rate : 2.80%

: 2.80% % of people below poverty line : 11.6

: 11.6 2023 home value : $469,840

: $469,840 Non-housing expenditures: $19,003.29

4. Bismarck, North Dakota

January 2023 unemployment rate : 2.70%

: 2.70% % of people below poverty line : 8.7

: 8.7 2023 home value : $333,220

: $333,220 Non-housing expenditures: $18,395.13

3. Concord, New Hampshire

January 2023 unemployment rate : 2.70%

: 2.70% % of people below poverty line : 9.3

: 9.3 2023 home value : $364,129

: $364,129 Non-housing expenditures: $19,136.10

2. Montpelier, Vermont

January 2023 unemployment rate : 2.80%

: 2.80% % of people below poverty line : 4.9

: 4.9 2023 home value : $358,723

: $358,723 Non-housing expenditures: $21,459.91

1. Pierre, South Dakota

January 2023 unemployment rate : 1.60%

: 1.60% % of people below poverty line : 15.9

: 15.9 2023 home value : $271,762

: $271,762 Non-housing expenditures: $19,122.77

Worst State Capitals

The worst state capitals usually feature low household income, high poverty and unemployment rates and high crime rates. They might also have expensive necessities and housing costs or poor school district grades. These factors become more extreme the lower a capital is in the rankings.

25. Indianapolis

January 2023 unemployment rate : 2.80%

: 2.80% % of people below poverty line : 21.2

: 21.2 2023 home value : $132,256

: $132,256 Non-housing expenditures: $20,401.24

24. Montgomery, Alabama

January 2023 unemployment rate : 2.90%

: 2.90% % of people below poverty line : 15.4

: 15.4 2023 home value : $401,335

: $401,335 Non-housing expenditures: $21,158.20

23. Phoenix

January 2023 unemployment rate : 2.90%

: 2.90% % of people below poverty line : 15.4

: 15.4 2023 home value : $401,335

: $401,335 Non-housing expenditures: $21,158.20

22. Santa Fe, New Mexico

January 2023 unemployment rate : 3.30%

: 3.30% % of people below poverty line : 18.5

: 18.5 2023 home value : $527,906

: $527,906 Non-housing expenditures: $18,556.21

21. Salem, Oregon

January 2023 unemployment rate : 3.60%

: 3.60% % of people below poverty line : 17.6

: 17.6 2023 home value : $676,915

: $676,915 Non-housing expenditures: $23,170.31

20. Boston

January 2023 unemployment rate : 2.70%

: 2.70% % of people below poverty line : 14.5

: 14.5 2023 home value : $422,587

: $422,587 Non-housing expenditures: $20,698.68

19. Nashville, Tennessee

January 2023 unemployment rate : 3.40%

: 3.40% % of people below poverty line : 19.8

: 19.8 2023 home value : $323,892

: $323,892 Non-housing expenditures: $19,483.22

18. Richmond, Virginia

January 2023 unemployment rate : 3.40%

: 3.40% % of people below poverty line : 19.8

: 19.8 2023 home value : $323,892

: $323,892 Non-housing expenditures: $19,483.22

17. Augusta, Maine

January 2023 unemployment rate : 4.00%

: 4.00% % of people below poverty line : 19.3

: 19.3 2023 home value : $238,910

: $238,910 Non-housing expenditures: $18,705.90

16. Denver

January 2023 unemployment rate : 3.00%

: 3.00% % of people below poverty line : 11.6

: 11.6 2023 home value : $567,384

: $567,384 Non-housing expenditures: $20,592.48

15. Sacramento, California

January 2023 unemployment rate : 4.30%

: 4.30% % of people below poverty line : 14.8

: 14.8 2023 home value : $462,952

: $462,952 Non-housing expenditures: $22,212.16

14. Columbus, Ohio

January 2023 unemployment rate : 4.10%

: 4.10% % of people below poverty line : 18.4

: 18.4 2023 home value : $234,537

: $234,537 Non-housing expenditures: $19,506.60

13. Atlanta

January 2023 unemployment rate : 3.20%

: 3.20% % of people below poverty line : 18.5

: 18.5 2023 home value : $374,018

: $374,018 Non-housing expenditures: $21,929.31

12. Honolulu

January 2023 unemployment rate : 3.10%

: 3.10% % of people below poverty line : 11.0

: 11.0 2023 home value : $810,660

: $810,660 Non-housing expenditures: $27,362.99

11. Salt Lake City

January 2023 unemployment rate : 2.50%

: 2.50% % of people below poverty line : 13.3

: 13.3 2023 home value : $536,558

: $536,558 Non-housing expenditures: $19,841.83

10. Albany, New York

January 2023 unemployment rate : 4.00

: 4.00 % of people below poverty line : 21.7

: 21.7 2023 home value : $267,515

: $267,515 Non-housing expenditures: $21,297.00

9. Providence, Rhode Island

January 2023 unemployment rate : 3.90%

: 3.90% % of people below poverty line : 21.5

: 21.5 2023 home value : $342,763

: $342,763 Non-housing expenditures: $21,494.12

8. Little Rock, Arkansas

January 2023 unemployment rate : 3.40

: 3.40 % of people below poverty line : 15.6

: 15.6 2023 home value : $189,770

: $189,770 Non-housing expenditures: $18,791.78

7. Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

January 2023 unemployment rate : 3.70%

: 3.70% % of people below poverty line : 28.2

: 28.2 2023 home value : $20,417.79

: $20,417.79 Non-housing expenditures: $20,417.79

6. Baton Rouge, Louisiana

January 2023 unemployment rate : 3.70%

: 3.70% % of people below poverty line : 28.2

: 28.2 2023 home value : $220,537

: $220,537 Non-housing expenditures: $20,417.79

5. Dover, Delaware

January 2023 unemployment rate : 5.20%

: 5.20% % of people below poverty line : 20.5

: 20.5 2023 home value : $296,526

: $296,526 Non-housing expenditures: $20,772.43

4. Lansing, Michigan

January 2023 unemployment rate : 5.20%

: 5.20% % of people below poverty line : 20.5

: 20.5 2023 home value : $296,526

: $296,526 Non-housing expenditures: $20,772.43

3. Hartford, Connecticut

January 2023 unemployment rate : 5.00%

: 5.00% % of people below poverty line : 21.8

: 21.8 2023 home value : $131,435

: $131,435 Non-housing expenditures: $19,091.44

2. Trenton, New Jersey

January 2023 unemployment rate : 3.30%

: 3.30% % of people below poverty line : 27.7

: 27.7 2023 home value : $261,225

: $261,225 Non-housing expenditures: $21,313.56

1. Jackson, Mississippi

January 2023 unemployment rate : 4.90%

: 4.90% % of people below poverty line : 26.1

: 26.1 2023 home value : $66,854

: $66,854 Non-housing expenditures: $19,262.27

Jordan Rosenfeld, Sean Dennison and Jami Farkas contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GoBankingRates analyzed data from all 50 states capitals to find the best (and worst) capitals to live in. GoBankingRates usedthe following criteria: (1) violent crime rate per 1,000 residents, and (2) property crime rate per 1,000 residents, both sourcedfrom Neighborhood Scout; (3) median home value, sourced from Zillow's 2023 Home Value Index; (4) annual cost of livingexpenditures, based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2021 Consumer Expenditure Survey and local cost of living indicessourced from Sperling's Best Places; (5) school district score, based on Niche's Best School District index; (each school districthad an alphabetical grade, A+ through F, which was converted into a numerical value in order to score); (6) percent ofpopulation living below the poverty line and (7) the median household income sourced from the 2021 American CommunitySurvey done by the United states Census Bureau; and (8) unemployment rate for Janruary 2023 as sourced from the Bureau ofLabor Statistics: Janruary 2023 rates for Metropolitan Areas. All these factors were scored, summed up and then ranked frombest to worst for each state capital. All data was collected and is up-to-date as of April 27th, 2023

