The Best 3 Money Moves to Make This July

The hum of air conditioners and sizzle of grills everywhere are signaling that summer has reached its peak — and if you’re enjoying all it has to offer, finances may not be top of mind.

By all means, keep ordering Aperol spritzes by the pool while you can. We’re supplying your July financial to-dos to keep you on track while you focus on R&R.

We’re half way through 2023 as of this month, which means it’s time to give your various accounts and investments a check-up. We also have some tips and reminders for those who have summer travel planned (and anyone who wants to travel but didn’t plan or can’t afford this year’s surging prices). Last but not least, it’s not too early to start saving on back-to-school expenses.

Here’s your checklist:

1. Do a mid-year check-in on your budget, taxes and investments

Much like your teeth, your finances need a good check and cleaning every six months or so. Now that it’s July, it’s officially time to put the gloves on and get to business.

People tend to spend more as the weather gets warmer, and there’s nothing wrong with increasing your “fun stuff” budget. That said, whether you’re attending rooftop parties or taking a cruise, it can be easy to go overboard (pun intended). To save yourself the pain when you’re coming down from the summer high, make sure you understand your cash flow and what you can afford.

Regardless of the season, it’s crucial to avoid overspending, pay your bills on time and add to your savings to the best of your ability. Often, that means giving up one non-essential expense for another: If you’re spending more on seasonal entertainment, like pool memberships or music festivals, consider canceling or downgrading your streaming subscriptions while you’re out soaking up the sun.

We know that it feels like the end of tax season just ended yesterday, but you’ll thank yourself next year if you start getting organized now. In fact, the IRS’s Taxpayer Advocate advises that summer is the perfect time to do a mid-year checkup. Collect and sort records from the first half of the year on your sources of income and any deductible expenses so that you’re ready to file an accurate tax return in 2024 (and possibly avoid a big tax bill). That includes payments you get from side gigs or unemployment, profits from investments like cryptocurrency and refund interest.

If you have retirement accounts like a 401(k), check to make sure you’re maximizing your contributions — increasing pre-tax retirement contributions now can help lower your tax bill later.

Finally, if you have investments, you probably already know to check your portfolio at the mid-year mark. Given the stock market’s impressive performance this year, many people may be feeling much happier with what they see compared to 2022, when market volatility took investors on a rollercoaster ride (and not the cool Six Flags kind).

Traditionally, when the stock market starts out strong, it tends to continue making gains in the second half of the year. The S&P 500 index is up about 14.5% so far this year, according to recent analysis, signaling more strong performance is potentially ahead for investors.

Even so, factors like the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes, major bank collapses, weak corporate earnings and tech layoffs have created some ups and downs this year. Take a look at your portfolio to make sure you’re on track to achieve your goals.

2. Plan for (and save on) summer travel spending

Travel is booming again this year, especially international trips as countries around the world lift their COVID-19 restrictions. One essential checklist item many people tend to forget about is additional fees imposed by U.S. mobile carriers when you travel outside the country. For instance, if you have a domestic Verizon phone plan, the company will charge you $5 a day for using your plan in Canada and Mexico and $10 for other countries.

If you’re ok with paying these fees to use your domestic plan abroad, you most likely don’t need to take any action or alert your carrier. However, international roaming charges are banned in the European Union if you buy and use a SIM card with a prepaid data plan within the EU. You can potentially save a lot of money by using a foreign SIM card, especially if you plan to be overseas for a while.

Bonus tip: If you’re staying local, try to beat your FOMO by reminding yourself how much money you’re saving — with so many people traveling domestically and abroad, flight and accommodation prices have soared. Then, try a budget-friendly staycation instead. Check your surrounding area for day-trip options and be a tourist on your own turf.

3. Take advantage of back-to-school sales tax holidays

School may be out for summer, but deals on back-to-school expenses will start up later this month in several places. Sixteen states (Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Iowa, Maryland, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia) are all having sales tax holidays on back-to-school items in July and early August. Check out what your state is offering to get clothing, school uniforms, footwear, school supplies or other items sans sales tax.

