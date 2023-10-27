The Best $50 You Can Spend On Halloween at Walmart

According to the National Retail Federation, Halloween spending is expected to reach an all-time high of $12.2 billion this year. Its research indicates that 73% of people surveyed plan to participate in Halloween festivities, up from 69% last year. People are buying everything from spooky decorations to costumes and candy — and candy spending alone is expected to hit $3.6 billion, up over $500,000 from the previous year.

GOBankingRates asked over one thousand people how much they have spent or are planning to spend on Halloween. Over 23% said they did not plan to spend anything. Over 14% responded that they would spend between $51-$75. More than 10% admitted they planned to spend $76-$100, and slightly over 13% said they would buy over $100 in Halloween goodies.

The largest number of people — 38.79% — however, responded they planned to spend less than $50 on the holiday. Fortunately, $50 can stretch pretty far at Walmart with its roll-back prices and affordable décor. So, GOBankingRates asked two experts to weigh in on the best ways to spend $50 at Walmart for Halloween items. Here is what they recommended.

Maximizing Your Halloween Fun

Oleg Segal, online shopping expert and CEO of DealA, said, “Halloween doesn’t have to be expensive to be ghostly fun. With a specific $50 budget at Walmart, here are my top picks:

LED Pumpkin Lights — around $5. They’re reusable, safer than candles and add an eerie glow to your décor.

— around $5. They’re reusable, safer than candles and add an eerie glow to your décor. ‘Create a Creature’ Kit — for roughly $10. This is ideal for kids to enable creativity and fun.

— for roughly $10. This is ideal for kids to enable creativity and fun. Halloween treats — allocate about $10. A variety of mini chocolates or candies will make the trick-or-treaters happy.

— allocate about $10. A variety of mini chocolates or candies will make the trick-or-treaters happy. Costumes — for approximately $20, you can find an array of classic to witty costumes. Depending on personal preference, a witch or a superhero getup may charm your Halloween night.

— for approximately $20, you can find an array of classic to witty costumes. Depending on personal preference, a witch or a superhero getup may charm your Halloween night. Miscellaneous décor items — The remaining $5 can be used for cobweb decorations or spooky stickers to enhance the festive feel.”

The Perfect Halloween Shopping List

Nathaniel Robinson, founder and CEO of Trustworthy, said, “Halloween is just around the corner, and with it comes the excitement of costumes, decorations and all things spooky. But as fun as this holiday can be, the costs can quickly add up, especially if you’re on a tight budget.”

His recommendations include:

DIY Costume Supplies (Total Cost: $20)

“Let’s face it, store-bought costumes can be pricey,” Robinson said. “Instead of shelling out big bucks for a pre-made costume, why not get creative and make your own? Walmart has a variety of affordable options for DIY costumes, such as plain t-shirts, face paint and accessories. With $20, you can easily create your own unique and budget-friendly costume.”

Candy (Total Cost: $10)

Robinson noted, “Halloween is all about the candy, and Walmart has you covered with their vast selection of treats. You can find bags of popular candy like M&M’s, Skittles and Reese’s for only $2-$3 each. So, stock up on a few bags to hand out to trick-or-treaters or indulge in throughout the holiday.”

Halloween Decorations (Total Cost: $10)

“Walmart has an extensive collection of Halloween decorations, from spooky inflatables to creepy candles,” Robinson said. “For just $10, you can pick up a few essential items, like fake spider webs, pumpkin carving kits or a Halloween-themed doormat, to spruce up your home.”

Party Supplies (Total Cost: $5)

He also suggested, “If you’re throwing a Halloween party, you’ll need some basic supplies like plates, cups and napkins. Walmart has a variety of affordable Halloween-themed party supplies that won’t break the bank. A pack of plates, cups and napkins can go for as low as $5, leaving you with more budget for other party essentials.”

Halloween Makeup (Total Cost: $5)

“No Halloween costume is complete without some makeup. Walmart has a wide range of affordable Halloween makeup options, from face paint to fake blood. You can easily find everything you need to create the perfect look for just $5,” Robinson explained.

If you aren’t planning a party, Robinson also recommended buying safety supplies, like “reflective tape, flashlights and glow sticks that will help keep your little ones safe while they’re out trick-or-treating.”

He concluded, “With just $50, you can have the perfect Halloween shopping list at Walmart. From DIY costumes to decorations and safety supplies, you’ll find everything you need to celebrate this spooky holiday without breaking the bank. So don’t let budget constraints put a damper on your Halloween celebration — head to Walmart and get everything you need for a memorable and affordable Halloween.”

