The Best $200 You Can Spend at Costco, According to Superfans

Costco is home to some of the best bulk deals around, but you can also buy items in smaller quantities for a great deal. This is good news for anyone, but especially for current members of the warehouse club who are trying to keep their shopping trips to a strict budget. And many shoppers do exactly that.

In a recent GOBankingRates survey, 58% of Costco shoppers said they spend $200 or less per trip. If you’re wondering how you can do the same, here are some savvy ways to keep costs low and save money while you shop — according to Costco superfans.

Focus on Nonperishable Goods

At Costco, you can find a large variety of perishable and nonperishable items. But if you want to ensure your money goes a long way and you don’t end up wasting food, stick with the goods that last.

“Selecting the best $200 worth of items at Costco depends on individual preferences and needs. However, creating a list of things that provide value and utility is an intelligent approach,” said Eric Sornoso, CEO of Mealfan. “Stock up on pantry staples, such as rice, pasta, canned goods, and coffee. Buying in bulk can save you money in the long run.”

You don’t have to stick to only edible items, though. Sornoso also suggested picking up some personal care products while you’re out. “You can buy items like shampoo, conditioner, soap, and skincare products at a discounted rate in bulk,” said Sornoso.

Stock Up on Household and Cleaning Supplies

If you’re running low on cleaning supplies or paper products — like paper towels — fill your shopping cart with these items the next time you go to Costco. You can keep your budget to $200 or less while stocking up on the things you need.

“Costco offers various cleaning products, paper towels, and toiletries in large quantities,” said Sornoso. “Investing in these can help you save on regular trips to the store.”

Buy Electronics and Small Appliances

Costco sells an array of electronics and small essential appliances, which you can get for $200 or less. “Costco often has competitive prices on electronics and appliances,” said Sornoso. “You could find gadgets, headphones, or kitchen appliances that fit your budget.”

You can even purchase a protection plan for under $200 for some of these items.

Outdoor or Sporting Equipment

Many Costco stores sell exercise, fitness and sporting equipment. While many of the larger items will go well beyond the $200 budget, you could still pick up a few smaller accessories without breaking the bank.

“If you’re into outdoor activities, consider spending on camping gear, sporting equipment, or outdoor furniture for your backyard,” said Sornoso.

Spending $200 at Costco: The Ideal Shopping List

If you’re looking for a more specific shopping list, GOBankingRates spoke with two avid Costco fans — Adil Advani, associate product owner at Securiti, and Barbara Stern, editor-in-chief at Ottoman Textiles — about their recommended shopping lists. Here’s what they said.

$200 Costco Shopping List #1

Here’s a list of great value deals that add up to roughly $200 at Costco, according to Advani:

Kirkland Signature Olive Oil: “At around $20, this is some of the best quality olive oil you can get for the price. It’s a staple in my kitchen.”

“At around $20, this is some of the best quality olive oil you can get for the price. It’s a staple in my kitchen.” Rotisserie Chicken: “Priced at just $5, it’s not only delicious, but also versatile. I often use it for multiple meals throughout the week.”

“Priced at just $5, it’s not only delicious, but also versatile. I often use it for multiple meals throughout the week.” Frozen Berries Mix: “For about $10, this is perfect for smoothies or as a yogurt topping.”

“For about $10, this is perfect for smoothies or as a yogurt topping.” Kirkland Signature Protein Bars: “A box costs around $20 and is a great on-the-go snack, packed with protein.”

“A box costs around $20 and is a great on-the-go snack, packed with protein.” Organic Quinoa: “At $10, it’s a healthy and versatile grain that can be used in various dishes.”

“At $10, it’s a healthy and versatile grain that can be used in various dishes.” Kirkland Signature Bath Tissue: “A 30-roll pack for $20 ensures I’m stocked up for months.”

“A 30-roll pack for $20 ensures I’m stocked up for months.” Mixed Nuts: “A large container for $25 is not only a healthy snack but lasts quite a while.

“A large container for $25 is not only a healthy snack but lasts quite a while. Kirkland Signature Coffee Beans: “Priced at $20, it’s a morning essential for me.

“Priced at $20, it’s a morning essential for me. Premium, Aged Cheese: “ For around $20, I get a gourmet treat that elevates my cheese boards.”

For around $20, I get a gourmet treat that elevates my cheese boards.” Wine: “Costco has a great selection of wines, and for $50, I can pick up a couple of quality bottles to enjoy over the weekend.”

$200 Costco Shopping List #2

Here’s another example of a $200 Costco shopping list — or $185.91, to be precise — according to Stern:

Kirkland Signature Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil (2L): $14.99

$14.99 Costco Rotisserie Chicken: $4.99

$4.99 Kirkland Signature Triple Blade Razors (14-count): $19.99

$19.99 Kirkland Signature Queen Bed Sheets: $69.99

$69.99 Organic Mixed Berries (3 lbs): $9.99

$9.99 Kirkland Signature Cabernet Sauvignon: $7.99

$7.99 Kirkland Signature Chardonnay: $6.99

$6.99 Kirkland Signature Protein Bars (20-count): $17.99

$17.99 Kirkland Signature Almonds (3 lbs): $12.99

$12.99 Kirkland Signature Bath Tissue (30 rolls): $19.99

Stern claims many of these items rival high-end brands in terms of quality. Yet, they also come at a lower price point for the quantity you get, making them great deals.

Tips To Save Money at Costco

If you’re looking for ways to save more money when shopping at Costco, here are a few methods to implement the next time you head to the store:

Utilize cashback. If you’ve got a credit or debit card with cashback rewards, rack up points and redeem them for some cashback to put toward your next shopping trip.

If you’ve got a credit or debit card with cashback rewards, rack up points and redeem them for some cashback to put toward your next shopping trip. Use the app. With the Costco app, you can find all of the current deals. You can then plan your shopping list around some of those deals to cut down on costs.

With the Costco app, you can find all of the current deals. You can then plan your shopping list around some of those deals to cut down on costs. Purchase store-brand goods. Costco’s very own Kirkland label tends to be cheaper than other name-brands.

Costco’s very own Kirkland label tends to be cheaper than other name-brands. Buy only what you’ll use. Buying in bulk can save you money, but only if the food you get doesn’t go to waste. Only purchase what you’re going to use, or what you can safely store until you’re ready to use it.

Buying in bulk can save you money, but only if the food you get doesn’t go to waste. Only purchase what you’re going to use, or what you can safely store until you’re ready to use it. Check out the back of the store. Oftentimes, you’ll find better deals or lower prices the further into the store you go. On the other hand, you might find higher or inflated prices near the front of the store.

Oftentimes, you’ll find better deals or lower prices the further into the store you go. On the other hand, you might find higher or inflated prices near the front of the store. Get a price adjustment. If you buy something only to find that it’s dropped in price within 30 days of your original purchase, you can request a price adjustment. If eligible, Costco will apply a credit toward your next shopping trip.

If you buy something only to find that it’s dropped in price within 30 days of your original purchase, you can request a price adjustment. If eligible, Costco will apply a credit toward your next shopping trip. Make a list. Always make a list before shopping. Not only can this keep you from forgetting the essentials, but it can also help minimize the risk of overspending.

