The Benefits of Deferring Fixed and Variable Annuities

(New York)

Most investors don’t fully understand the differences and benefits between fixed annuities, variable annuities, and fixed index annuities, so it is only natural that most clients would not even begin to understand deferred annuities and their benefits. Deferred annuities work just like other types of annuities except they explicitly defer any payouts for a set number of years. It is essentially a lump sum that gets invested, with no planned withdrawals for, say, 20 years. In many ways that makes them like an IRA. These can be very useful for clients who have are conservative in their outlook, have a nest egg to buy an annuity, and don’t need income right away.

FINSUM: In our view this is a perfect product for Millennials and Gen X who are 15 years or more from retirement. It is like a self-funded IRA and completely fits with Millennials’ bearish view of markets and the economy. It may also be a good choice for clients who tend to overspend, as this can do a good job protecting them from themselves.

