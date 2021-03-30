Personal Finance

The Benefits of Annuities vs 401(k)s

Contributor
dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) FINSUM
Published
The Benefits of Annuities vs 401(k)s

(New York)

401(k)s and annuities are two of the most prominent retirement savings products in the US. However, clients often have a hard time distinguishing one’s advantages versus the other (and disadvantages). In reality, they are quite different products. The only cross-over between them (for now) is that they are both geared towards retirement, and that one can cash out a 401(k) and use it to buy an annuity. The big advantage of 401(k)s is that there are no sales incentives/commissions for a client to take part in an employer’s plan, as well as the fact that they can benefit from employer’s matching their contributions, something that cannot happen in annuities. Annuities, however, have the big advantage of guaranteed income, and because of the ability to choose which annuity one buys, there is more freedom in investment selection. Both have similar terms for early withdrawals.

FINSUM: These products are also great in concert with one another. For example, using part of a 401(k) cash-out to buy a deferred annuity, allowing upside in the 401(k) and guaranteed income in the annuity. Soon enough annuities will be allowed in 401(k)s.

  • annuities
  • fixed annuities
  • 401(k)s
  • income

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Latest Personal Finance Videos

      #TradeTalks: Considerations women should factor in when constructing a financial plan

      Englebert Investment Advisers Principal Jamie Englebert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks​ to discuss considerations women should factor in when constructing a financial plan.

      4 days ago

      FINSUM

      FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.

      Learn More

      Explore Personal Finance

      Explore

      Most Popular