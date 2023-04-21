THE BENCHMARK COMPANY LLC Upgrades Ubisoft Entertainment (EPA:UBI)

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, THE BENCHMARK COMPANY LLC upgraded their outlook for Ubisoft Entertainment (EPA:UBI) from Sell to Buy .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FIONX - Fidelity SAI International Index Fund holds 20K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing a decrease of 13.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBI by 34.76% over the last quarter.

FNDC - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF holds 78K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares, representing an increase of 7.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBI by 39.41% over the last quarter.

GGEAX - Nationwide Global Sustainable Equity Fund holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EAISX - Parametric International Equity Fund Investor Class holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BGPTX - Baillie Gifford Developed EAFE All Cap Fund Class 2 holds 137K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 131K shares, representing an increase of 4.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBI by 3.60% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 235 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ubisoft Entertainment. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 2.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UBI is 0.18%, a decrease of 32.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.01% to 15,424K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.