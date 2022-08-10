The beluga whale that was in River Seine has died - local authority

PARIS, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The beluga whale which was lifted out of the River Seine earlier on Wednesday has died, despite the mission to save it, according to local authorities.

"Despite an unprecedented rescue operation for the beluga, we are sad to announce the death of the cetacean," the prefect of the Calvados department, said on Twitter.

(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((benoit.vanoverstraeten@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495339;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.