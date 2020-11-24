The Battle for Visibility: Impact of SEC’s Minimum Reporting Threshold Proposal on Small- and Micro-Cap Issuers

There hasn’t been a year in recent history that has consisted of more unprecedented and paradigm-shifting events than what we’ve experienced in 2020. This past July, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) proposed a change that would increase the minimum reporting threshold of 13F filers from $100M in equity assets under management to $3.5B. While the SEC’s proposal isn’t exactly on the same level as most of the headlines we’ve seen this year, it’s undoubtedly garnered a lot of attention in the public issuer community.

We’ve seen stark opposition to the SEC’s proposal by our listed companies, which comes as no surprise because this change would effectively relieve over 85% of investment managers of their quarterly disclosure mandate.

Nasdaq with support of 328 companies, submitted two comment letters to the SEC in response to its proposed amendments to update Form 13F reporting thresholds, emphasizing how the proposal puts transparency at risk for both issuers and investors.

During my conversations with small-cap and micro-cap companies, I’ve been frequently asked two questions:

1. What do you think about the SEC’s proposal and the effect it would have on everyday IR efforts?

My answer is implicitly simple: Issuers need to know who their shareholders are. Corporate investor relations should not be a game of Marco Polo. The proposal represents a huge step back in the battle for more visibility and transparency in the capital markets.

2. Do you think small-cap and micro-cap stocks will be disproportionately impacted by the proposed change?

Yes, and we performed an extensive analysis to support this theory. A confluence of factors, including limited index inclusion and a higher concentration of hedge fund ownership, would leave small- and micro-cap companies feeling the greatest effect of the proposed changes.

WE CAN’T PLAY MARCO POLO WHEN THERE ARE SHARKS IN THE WATER

Another inherent risk in the proposed change is decreased visibility into holdings of frequent activist investors. Contrary to popular belief, the majority of corporate activism occurs in small-cap stocks. This may come as a surprise to some, but campaigns launched by prolific activists in large-cap companies are the most highly publicized. It’s the raids on household brands that garner the most media attention, but small- and micro-cap companies are actually the most frequent targets of corporate activism. There have been 283 High Impact* activist campaigns this year, and over 70% of them targeted small- and micro-cap companies.

If the 13F mandate were relegated to investment managers with over $3.5B in equity assets under management, then 36 of the Sharkwatch 50* activists wouldn’t be required to file.

Here’s a look at Sharkwatch 50 members that would be exempt under the new reporting threshold:

SharkWatch 50 (Key Activists)* Name EAUM ($mil) AUM ($mil) Campaigns # High Impact Open Closed Carlson Capital LP 3,773 12,910 30 13 1 29 Starboard Value LP 3,223 5,549 169 127 3 166 Karpus Management, Inc. 2,884 3,531 139 70 3 136 Ancora Advisors LLC 1,619 5,710 52 34 0 52 Corvex Management LP 1,499 2,512 24 22 0 24 Greenlight Capital, Inc. 1,287 1,618 42 26 0 42 Basswood Capital Management LLC 1,215 1,877 12 10 0 12 JANA Partners LLC 1,136 2,150 70 52 4 66 Engaged Capital LLC 1,005 1,110 33 30 2 31 Sarissa Capital Management LP 914 1,290 15 9 1 14 Oasis Management (Hong Kong) LLC 563 0 33 27 5 28 Mangrove Partners 533 2,041 14 11 1 13 Biglari Capital LLC 492 1,009 21 16 1 20 Land & Buildings Investment Management 446 577 32 29 1 31 Legion Partners Asset Management LLC 403 415 23 21 1 22 Cannell Capital LLC 290 492 54 41 0 54 PL Capital Advisors LLC 276 393 56 42 0 56 Sandell Asset Management Corp. 242 0 40 35 0 40 Bulldog Investors LLC 240 0 227 173 6 221 Highland Capital Management LP 189 4,599 26 16 2 24 Wynnefield Capital, Inc. 176 233 99 60 3 96 Engine Capital Management LP 172 329 31 31 2 29 Steel Partners LLC 171 0 136 74 4 132 Voce Capital Management LLC 167 203 24 21 1 23 Osmium Partners LLC 147 0 16 11 1 15 Crystal Amber Advisers (UK) LLP 144 0 11 10 2 9 Northern Right Capital Management LP 140 196 30 21 1 29 Stilwell Value LLC 112 206 92 86 2 90 Raging Capital Management LLC 104 1,265 37 26 8 29 VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC 92 0 31 24 1 30 Veteri Place Corp. 68 207 53 46 0 53 Red Mountain Capital Partners LLC 57 153 16 16 0 16 Barington Companies Investors LLC 48 101 51 43 0 51 Fondren Management LP 27 217 22 18 0 22 Privet Fund Management LLC 25 211 28 18 1 27 FrontFour Capital Group LLC 3 208 25 23 1 24

FROM $100M TO $25B: MEASURABLE IMPACT ON SHAREHOLDER REPORTING

In an attempt to measure the impact that the proposed change would have on small and micro-cap companies, we ran a comparative analysis to identify the potential loss in visibility relative to market capitalization. In this sample set, we analyzed companies ranging from $100M to $25B in market capitalization. For consistency and to accurately capture our desired data points, all of the companies we analyzed operate in the same segments of the packaged software industry.

In this sample issue, we identified ~34% of shares held by institutions with <$3.5B in EAUM. Under the SEC’s proposal, 25 out of 91 total holders would not be required to file a 13F. A notable takeaway here was a large concentration of shares held by this issuers’ top two shareholders. These two firms had EAUM greater than $3.5B and held over 19% of shares outstanding. Hedge fund ownership came in around 11%, with 10 out of 13 hedge fund owners falling below the $3.5B EAUM threshold. We ran an analysis of comparative index inclusion and passive ownership for this micro-cap company versus operational peers of all sizes. This issuer was included in 9 indexes, significantly lower than the peer median of 55. Additionally, passive ownerships represented ~29% of S/O below the peer average of ~35%. There were 22 index funds/ETF’s holding this issue vs. the peer average of 284.

SHAREHOLDER ANALYSIS: $1B

In this sample issue, we identified ~19% of shares held by institutions with <$3.5B in EAUM. Under the SEC’s proposal, 118 out of 187 total holders would not be required to file a 13F. A notable takeaway here was that the issuer’s largest holder is right on the cusp of the new threshold with ~$3.6B in EAUM. This could potentially boost the share count to levels around 29% depending on market conditions and performance of the firm’s holdings. Hedge fund ownership came in around 30%, with 33 out of 42 hedge fund owners falling below the $3.5B EAUM threshold. We ran an analysis of comparative index inclusion and passive ownership for this small-cap company versus operational peers of all sizes. This issuer was included in 21 indexes, short of the peer average of 55. Additionally, passive ownership represented ~48% of S/O, which was surprisingly higher than the peer average of ~35%. There were 90 index funds/ETF’s holding this issue vs. the peer average of 284.

SHAREHOLDER ANALYSIS: $3B

In this sample issue, we identified 16.3% of shares held by institutions with <$3.5B in EAUM. Under the SEC’s proposal, 266 out of 521 total holders would not be required to file a 13F. Hedge fund JANA Partners is a top 3 holder in this specific issuer, which boosted the share count by about ~8.5%. JANA is an example of a FactSet SharkWatch 50 activist that would be precluded from the 13F requirement under the new proposal.

Passive ownership accounted for ~53%, which was slightly higher than I would expect to see for an issuer of this size. Having said that, $3B in market capitalization is around the level where an equity can land in the upper echelon of a cap-weighted small-cap index. This appeared to be the case with this specific issuer. Hedge fund ownership came in around ~21%. Around half of this is comprised of Hedge Funds that would fall below the SEC’s proposed threshold requirement. We ran an analysis of comparative index inclusion and passive ownership for this small-cap company versus operational peers of all sizes. This issuer was included in 58 indexes, higher than the peer median of 55. There were 238 index funds/ETF’s holding this issue vs. the peer average of 284.

SHAREHOLDER ANALYSIS: $5B

The jump from $3B to $5B in market capitalization is where we expected to see the biggest change in the composition of the capital base. The data supported this notion with our research indicating a significant delta in shares held by institutions with <$3.5B in EAUM. In this sample issue, we identified 4.9% of shares held by institutions with <$3.5B in EAUM. Under the SEC’s proposal, 109 out of 375 holders would not be required to file a 13F. We also saw a sharp downtick in Hedge Fund ownership with these investors accounting for ~4% S/O with a much heavier concentration of institutional long-only holders. We ran an analysis of comparative index inclusion and passive ownership for this mid-cap company versus operational peers of all sizes. This issuer was included in 55 indexes, in line with the peer median of 55. Additionally, passive ownership represented ~38% of S/O, which was marginally higher than the peer average of ~35%. There were 233 index funds/ETF’s holding this issue vs. the peer average of 284.

SHAREHOLDER ANALYSIS: $25B

It’s no surprise that we continued to see a decrease in ownership by institutions with <$3.5B in EAUM. In this sample issue, we identified 3.0% of the shares held by these institutions. As we moved up to $25B in capitalization, we also saw a greater concentration of shares held by the issuer’s top 50 shareholders. While the number of shares outstanding that would be unidentifiable under the new proposal has decreased, the number of holders that account for this 3% stake significantly increased. This is not surprising to see as holders would look to have exposure to this household name without the capital to hold a meaningful position (without being massively overweight this stock). Under the SEC’s proposal, 411 out of 800 holders would not be required to file a 13F. There was also an uptick in Hedge Fund ownership as a percentage of shares out, compared to the $5B issue, but it’s important to note that these shares are being held by long-only strategies. We ran an analysis of comparative index inclusion and passive ownership for this large-cap company versus operational peers of all sizes. This issuer was included in 83 indexes, higher than the peer median of 55. Additionally, passive ownership represented ~31.4% of S/O, which was marginally lower than the peer average of ~35%. There were 353 index funds/ETF’s holding this issue vs. the peer average of 284.

* FactSet SharkRepellent defines “High Impact Activism” as a campaign involving market moving objectives: Board Control, Board Representation, Maximize Shareholder Value, Public Short Position/Bear Raid, Remove Director(s), No Dissident Nominee to Fill Vacancy, Remove Officer(s). Campaigns done by corporations solely to facilitate an acquisition are excluded (for instance, a corporation looking to acquire another corporation launches a board seat proxy fight as part of the hostile takeover effort).

*SharkWatch 50 designated by FactSet Data Systems

*Index Data sourced from Nasdaq IR Insight: Passive IQ

SEC Chairman Clayton provided an update on the 13F filing as of November 17, 2020: “The SEC will not finalize a proposal before the end of the year to sharply reduce publicly available information on the activities and decisions of some of the nation’s savviest investors.”