The Battle for Hashrate: Why Mining is the New Frontier of Bitcoin Liquidity

By Haohan Xu

The 2021 Bitcoin bull run shows no signs of slowing down. Furthermore, the most recent all-time high of nearly $65,000 could just be the first of many to come during this cycle. Most analysts agree that Bitcoin’s price cycles tend to be based around its halving events, when the block rewards for participating in the network’s proof of work consensus are cut in half. BTC was trading around $650 at the 2016 halving and reached nearly $20,000 in the 2017 bull run – gains of over 3,000%.

It may be a crude calculation, but if we extrapolate these gains to the 2020 halving, then it’s evident that the bull run still has plenty of road ahead. The price of BTC was $8,700 on May 11, 2020, when the most recent halving happened, so if we can expect similar percentage gains, we’d be looking at a price above $250,000.

If that seems ambitious, then bear in mind that some analysts are even more bullish. Former institutional quant trader PlanB, who created the Bitcoin stock-to-flow model, has predicted that a $500k BTC price may be within the realms of possibility during this bull cycle.

Multiple Bullish Forces at Play

The halving is a fundamental driver of BTC price because it’s hardwired into the Bitcoin protocol that only 21 million bitcoins will ever be created. This fixed, predictable supply virtually eliminates inflationary forces that can dilute value.

However, it’s also worth remarking that investor segments driving this bull run are entirely different from those who pushed up prices in 2017. Institutional interest is now well piqued, with MicroStrategy and Tesla adding BTC to their balance sheets and traditional financial institutions like Deutsche Bank and BNY Mellon moving to offer cryptocurrency services to clients. The sudden inflow of institutions creates a snowball effect driven by fear of missing out (aka FOMO) generating unprecedented demand for BTC liquidity. The fact that the prices are rising so steeply could easily create a bull case of the kind predicted by PlanB.

But there’s a shift underway. As BTC prices are increasing, data from Glassnode shows that miners have recently started to accumulate rather than take profits, creating an even bigger supply squeeze. As Glassnode CEO Rafael Schultze-Kraft put it on Twitter: “Miners have little to no incentives to be cashing out right now and have other means to cover capex and opex (e.g. borrowing.)”

Clearly, they anticipate that the continuing institutional inflow will push prices up, so it’s worth waiting before cashing in their rewards. As a result, we see some fundamental and unprecedented movements in the BTC mining landscape.

The New Generation of Miners is Institutional

In recent years, China has dominated mining activity, accounting for around 65% of all BTC mined globally, compared to just over 7% in the US. China has some of the lowest electricity costs globally, making mining there a very lucrative activity, even when BTC prices are lower.

However, now that big money is coming to Bitcoin, and with a supply squeeze on the horizon, mining has suddenly become a much more attractive prospect for western institutions.

In March, Canadian firm Neptune Digital Assets confirmed it was planning to develop its own BTC mining facility in Alberta using sustainable energy sources. Apifiny, a US-headquartered digital asset trading firm with plans to go public this year, recently announced the purchase of 2550 ASICs to mine Bitcoin. Meltem Demirors, Chief Strategy Officer at Coinshares, which recently invested in Compass Mining, calculates that over $200 million in capital has been deployed to build mining capacity in the U.S. alone.

The increase in U.S. mining capacity will provide important benefits for U.S. digital asset firms and for the entire cryptocurrency market. Mining will add new liquidity channels for U.S. traders and can move straight into market-making services, ensuring a better flow of liquidity throughout the crypto markets and equipping firms to meet increasing institutional demand. Therefore, mining can also give liquidity providers a competitive edge.

Enhancing Decentralization

Another benefit is in reducing the dependency on China for BTC mining. Bitcoin’s decentralization has long been subject to criticism, thanks to the fact that mining is centralized into a small handful of big pools, mainly located in China. Distributing mining into other countries and among more interested parties can only help to improve overall network security.

As demand continues to rise, the markets will invariably find new ways to ensure that it can be met. Furthermore, if the previous generation of miners intends to hold while prices rise, this will create fresh impetus for institutions to move into the mining space and ensure that liquidity continues to flow.

Haohan Xu is CEO of Apifiny, a global digital asset trading network. Prior to Apifiny, Haohan was an active investor in equities markets and a trader in digital asset markets. Haohan holds a B.S. in Operations Research with a minor in computer science from Columbia University. You can follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn

