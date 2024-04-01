The Bargain Hunter’s Dream: 3 Underpriced Stocks Poised for Massive Gains

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Three well-known companies stand out among the market’s complexity as excellent opportunities for investors looking for significant gains. Each company operates in the broad domains of pharmaceuticals and healthcare, positioning it strategically to take advantage of new trends and consumer needs.

Strategic business development activities supporting the company’s growth trajectory lead the way. Collaborations with peers in the sector further enhance the first company’s skills. This guarantees a continuous focus on innovation and meeting unmet medical demands.

The second one uses its knowledge of pharmacies to drive strong sales growth and profitability in the healthcare industry. The company’s reputation as the top pharmacy and retail brand in the UK is cemented by its strategic efforts that show resilience in the face of market adversities.

In the meantime, the third exhibits remarkable income growth and diversity throughout its business divisions. The company can effectively cater to a wide range of consumer demands by prioritizing expanding pharmaceutical services and healthcare benefits.

Explore these three companies’ fundamental edge and strategic moves by reading on.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) has expanded its portfolio and uplifted its growth profile through strategic business development moves. These specific initiatives are the acquisitions of RayzeBio, Mirati Therapeutics and Karuna Therapeutics. These acquisitions derive cutting-edge platforms and attractive pipeline assets to boost the company’s current offering.

In detail, the acquisition of Karuna Therapeutics supports KarXT’s multi-billion-dollar sales potential. KarXT may become a possible therapy for schizophrenia and Alzheimer’s psychosis. Similarly, Bristol-Myers Squibb’s oncology portfolio gains considerable radiopharmaceutical assets and pipeline potency with the purchase of RayzeBio.

In addition, the company has joined strategic alliances, including the one with SystImmune, to get unique technology and specific oncology resources. Through these collaborations, Bristol-Myers Squibb can spur advancement and capture market demand.

Furthermore, the proposed purchase of Karuna Therapeutics may dilute profits by around 30 cents due to financing expenses and OpEx absorption. Similarly, RayzeBio’s purchase would result in approximately 13 cents in dilutive earnings after financing and out-of-pocket expenses. Lastly, the Mirati Therapeutics acquisition intensified targeted oncology assets to Bristol-Myers Squibb’s oncology portfolio, considerably diversifying it.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

Focusing on advancing its healthcare products and utilizing pharmacy intelligence, Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) has seen solid top-line growth and a progressive bottom line.

In Q2 2024, Walgreens Boots Alliance’s pharmacy comp sales increased by 8.7% year over year (YoY), indicating a robust demand for prescription drugs. Factors including prescription volume increases, brand inflation and pharmacy services’ contributions propelled this rise. Thus, the boost in pharmacy comp sales demonstrates Walgreens Boots Alliance’s fundamental capacity to gain market share and spur top-line expansion in the retail pharmacy sector.

Additionally, Walgreens Boots Alliance’s healthcare capabilities were enriched with the acquisition of Summit Health and the collaboration with VillageMD. These moves enable the company to deliver extensive services to clients.

Conversely, Boots UK has shown fortitude in difficult market circumstances, reporting a 3.2% YoY increase in sales, propelled by robust retail comp performance and increases in market share. The sharp implementation of strategic initiatives facilitated the expansion of Boots UK’s revenues.

Overall, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a lead as the UK’s top pharmacy and retail brand. Hence, this was strengthened by Boots UK’s flexibility in capturing shifting demands.

CVS Health (CVS)

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) reports top-line growth and diversity throughout its business segments. The company derived $93.8 billion in consolidated Q4 revenues, a considerable 11.9% YoY growth.

Similarly, CVS Health’s consolidated revenue for 2023 was $357.8 billion, a boost of 10.9% YoY. This demonstrates CVS Health’s fundamental capacity to increase its top-line steadily. This may continue to support its strong lead in the market and the demand from clients for its offerings.

Moreover, CVS Health’s operational diversity can be comprehended by segmenting revenue. Revenues for the Healthcare Benefits division increased to about $27 billion in Q4, a significant rise of more than 16% from the previous year. Several product lines, such as commercial, Medicare and individual exchange, contributed to this rise, demonstrating the segment’s adaptability and capacity to meet a wide range of client demands.

Furthermore, the Health Services segment — which includes pharmaceutical services and healthcare delivery companies — reported over $49 billion in sales for Q4, indicating an increase of over 12% YoY. Lastly, the main drivers of this development were the strong success in pharmacy services and acquisitions like Oak Street and Signify Health, which highlight CVS Health’s expansion ambitions and wise investments.

