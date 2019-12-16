The Bank Stocks Rally Should Continue in 2020. So Will These Stocks, Analyst Says.

Gerard Cassidy, managing director at RBC Capital Markets, thinks the rally in bank stocks should persist into 2020.

After a weak 2018, U.S. bank stocks are having a much better run this year.

As of Friday’s close, the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (ticker: KBE) returned 28.8% year to date assuming all dividends are reinvested, that’s around the same level as the S&P 500. In 2018, the ETF tumbled nearly 20% versus the S&P 500’s 4.6% loss.

Gerard Cassidy, managing director at RBC Capital Markets, thinks the rally in bank stocks should persist into 2020 riding on multiple tailwinds, including a strong economic backdrop, increased merger and acquisition activities, and a supportive regulatory environment.

Despite slowing its pace earlier this year, the U.S. economy continues to grow in its 11th year of the current cycle and has recently shown signs of recovery. Driven by the improving outlook, the yield curve between 10-year and two-year Treasuries has been steepening since early September.

That’s good news for banks that make money from charging interest on loans. A stronger economy means more companies and individuals are likely to borrow from banks to invest or purchase. A steepening yield curve means banks can charge more from long-term loans than they pay for short-term debt, and the wider gap between the two rates would boost their margins. Cassidy expects the economic strength to continue in 2020 and yield curve to keep steepening, which should drive banks’ loan revenue up by about 3.8% from the previous year.

Bank stocks might also be lifted by more mergers and acquisitions in the coming year, says Cassidy. In 2019, BB&T merged with SunTrust to form Truist Financial Corporation, the sixth largest bank in the U.S. Cassidy expects to see more deals like this next year, as other large banks look for ways to drive scale and profitability higher.

Cassidy believes the regulatory environment will remain benign for banks in 2020. “If the Federal Reserve’s rebuke of Wells Fargo in 2018 represents a recent nadir in relations between banks and regulators, we would suggest that the relative ease of the BB&T and SunTrust merger-of-equals provides an encouraging reminder of how quickly fortunes can change,” he wrote in a research note on Friday.

Particularly, the Fed has adopted a framework since October that would tailor its regulations for banks according to their different risk profiles. The new rules would reduce compliance requirements for firms with less risk, while maintaining stringent requirements for the largest and most complex banks. This, according to Cassidy, is further evidence that the regulatory environment under the Trump administration has become more practical and supportive to the banking industry.

Last but most important, despite this year’s rally, bank stocks are still trading at relatively cheap valuations. According to Cassidy, the S&P 500 bank index now trades at 11.8 times forward 12-month earnings and 1.4 times book value. That’s at a deep discount to the 18.4 times and 3.7 times, respectively, of the broader S&P 500.

Given the expected increase in profitability, Cassidy expects bank valuations to rise in 2020. The recent rally of cheaply traded stocks, especially, has turned many investors bullish on value stocks again. If that trend continues, the banking sector will be one of the major beneficiaries from a “value comeback.” Cassidy expects banks to trade between 1.9 to 2.1 times book value next year. If mergers and acquisitions activity picks up among the big banks, the multiples could move even higher.

Of course, things might not always go as expected. A surprise recession could result in a sudden drop of equity prices. If inflation is rising faster than expected and the Federal Reserve becomes worried about an overheating economy, the central bank could also increase interest rates again, which would negatively affect the net interest margins of banks and bite into their revenues.

The coming 2020 presidential election also remains a risk factor. Some Democratic candidates such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Bernie Sanders are more hawkish on big banks. If they win the White House and the Democrats sweep Congress, the political rhetoric against the banking industry will likely heat up, leading to weakness in bank stock prices.

Still, Cassidy believes the risks mentioned above are not likely to happen and remains bullish on bank stocks. Here are his recommendations to buy: Bank of America (BAC), Citigroup (C), Comerica (CMA), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), Huntington Bancshares (HBAN), Investors Bancorp (ISBC), KeyCorp (KEY), M&T Bank (MTB), Morgan Stanley (MS), Northern Trust (NTRS), PNC Financial Services (PNC), Sterling Bancorp (STL), Truist Financial (TFC), Valley National Bancorp (VLY), Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL), and Zions Bancorporation (ZION).

