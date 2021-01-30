The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Yearly Results: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

Last week saw the newest yearly earnings release from The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN), an important milestone in the company's journey to build a stronger business. Bank of Princeton reported US$48m in revenue, roughly in line with analyst forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.01 beat expectations, being 2.0% higher than what the analysts expected. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:BPRN Earnings and Revenue Growth January 30th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Bank of Princeton's three analysts is for revenues of US$49.7m in 2021, which would reflect a credible 2.6% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to sink 15% to US$1.74 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$49.7m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.74 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$25.50, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Bank of Princeton, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$27.00 and the most bearish at US$26.00 per share. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that Bank of Princeton's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 2.6% increase next year well below the historical 3.8%p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.5% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Bank of Princeton.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Bank of Princeton's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$25.50, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Bank of Princeton going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Bank of Princeton (at least 1 which shouldn't be ignored) , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

