The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Will Pay A US$0.10 Dividend In Four Days

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 12th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of December.

Bank of Princeton's next dividend payment will be US$0.10 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.40 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Bank of Princeton stock has a trailing yield of around 2.0% on the current share price of $20.16. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Bank of Princeton has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Bank of Princeton has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 21% of its income after tax.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:BPRN Historic Dividend November 7th 2020

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're not enthused to see that Bank of Princeton's earnings per share have remained effectively flat over the past five years. Better than seeing them fall off a cliff, for sure, but the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Bank of Princeton has delivered an average of 83% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past two years of dividend payments.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Bank of Princeton for the upcoming dividend? Bank of Princeton's earnings per share are basically flat over the past five years, although it has the cushion of a low payout ratio, which would suggest a cut to the dividend is relatively unlikely. It doesn't appear an outstanding opportunity, but could be worth a closer look.

If you want to look further into Bank of Princeton, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Bank of Princeton (1 is a bit concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying the shares.

