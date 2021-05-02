The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. Investors can purchase shares before the 6th of May in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 28th of May.

Bank of Princeton's upcoming dividend is US$0.18 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.72 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Bank of Princeton has a trailing yield of 2.4% on the current stock price of $29.85. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Bank of Princeton paid out just 18% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:BPRN Historic Dividend May 2nd 2021

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's not encouraging to see that Bank of Princeton's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. We'd take that over an earnings decline any day, but in the long run, the best dividend stocks all grow their earnings per share.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, three years ago, Bank of Princeton has lifted its dividend by approximately 82% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

Is Bank of Princeton worth buying for its dividend? Bank of Princeton's earnings per share have not grown at all in recent years, although we like that it is paying out a low percentage of its earnings. At best we would put it on a watch-list to see if business conditions improve, as it doesn't look like a clear opportunity right now.

If you want to look further into Bank of Princeton, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Bank of Princeton that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

