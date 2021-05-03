The Bank of Princeton (BPRN) Stock Jumps 6%: Will It Continue to Soar?

The Bank of Princeton (BPRN) shares rallied 6% in the last trading session to close at $29.85. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 1% loss over the past four weeks.

Bank of Princeton extended its rally for the third consequent day. Optimistic investor sentiments surrounding the expectation of an accelerated recovery of the banking sector largely drove the stock. The bullish trend can be attributed to steepening of the yield curve, additional government spending and favorable economic data.

Price and Consensus

This bank is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.80 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +77.8%. Revenues are expected to be $16.24 million, up 26.1% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For The Bank of Princeton, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 38.2% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on BPRN going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



The Bank of Princeton (BPRN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.