The Bank of Princeton (BPRN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

The Bank of Princeton (BPRN) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BPRN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that BPRN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $25.56, the dividend yield is 1.56%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BPRN was $25.56, representing a -20.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $32.25 and a 46.9% increase over the 52 week low of $17.40.

BPRN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.9. Zacks Investment Research reports BPRN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 26.62%, compared to an industry average of -12.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BPRN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.