The Bank of Princeton (BPRN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 04, 2021

The Bank of Princeton (BPRN) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BPRN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that BPRN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $30.38, the dividend yield is 2.37%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BPRN was $30.38, representing a -2.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.31 and a 51.9% increase over the 52 week low of $20.

BPRN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). BPRN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.98. Zacks Investment Research reports BPRN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 59.87%, compared to an industry average of 29.2%.

