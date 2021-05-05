The Bank of Princeton (BPRN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 06, 2021

The Bank of Princeton (BPRN) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BPRN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 50% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $30.62, the dividend yield is 2.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BPRN was $30.62, representing a -2.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.25 and a 75.98% increase over the 52 week low of $17.40.

BPRN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.27. Zacks Investment Research reports BPRN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 47.43%, compared to an industry average of 23.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BPRN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.