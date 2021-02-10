The Bank of Princeton (BPRN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 11, 2021

The Bank of Princeton (BPRN) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BPRN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of BPRN was $26.87, representing a -16.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $32 and a 54.43% increase over the 52 week low of $17.40.

BPRN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.01. Zacks Investment Research reports BPRN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 16.09%, compared to an industry average of 10.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BPRN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

