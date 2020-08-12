The Bank of Princeton (BPRN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

The Bank of Princeton (BPRN) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BPRN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that BPRN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.27, the dividend yield is 2.08%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BPRN was $19.27, representing a -40.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $32.25 and a 10.11% increase over the 52 week low of $17.50.

BPRN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.92. Zacks Investment Research reports BPRN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 6.93%, compared to an industry average of -19.2%.

