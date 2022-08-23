Markets
The Bank Of Nova Scotia Reports Rise In Q3 Income

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled C$2.50 billion, or C$2.09 per share. This compares with C$2.43 billion, or C$1.99 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, The Bank Of Nova Scotia reported adjusted earnings of C$2.52 billion or C$2.10 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.5% to C$7.80 billion from C$7.76 billion last year.

The Bank Of Nova Scotia earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): C$2.50 Bln. vs. C$2.43 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): C$2.09 vs. C$1.99 last year. -Revenue (Q3): C$7.80 Bln vs. C$7.76 Bln last year.

