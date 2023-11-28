The Bank Of Nova Scotia Q4 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - The Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled C$1.25 billion, or C$1.02 per share. This compares with C$1.95 billion, or C$1.63 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, The Bank Of Nova Scotia reported adjusted earnings of C$1.67 billion or C$1.26 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$1.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.9% to C$8.31 billion from C$7.63 billion last year.

The Bank Of Nova Scotia earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): C$1.25 Bln. vs. C$1.95 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): C$1.02 vs. C$1.63 last year. -Analyst Estimates: C$1.65 -Revenue (Q4): C$8.31 Bln vs. C$7.63 Bln last year.

