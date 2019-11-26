The Bank Of Nova Scotia Q4 adjusted earnings of C$1.82 per share

(RTTNews) - The Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's earnings came in at C$2.14 billion, or C$1.73 per share. This compares with C$2.11 billion, or C$1.71 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, The Bank Of Nova Scotia reported adjusted earnings of C$2.23 billion or C$1.82 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.0% to C$7.97 billion from C$7.45 billion last year.

The Bank Of Nova Scotia earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): C$2.23 Bln. vs. C$2.18 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): C$1.82 vs. C$1.77 last year. -Revenue (Q4): C$7.97 Bln vs. C$7.45 Bln last year.

