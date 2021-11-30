The Bank Of Nova Scotia Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) released a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled C$2.41 billion, or C$1.97 per share. This compares with C$1.75 billion, or C$1.42 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, The Bank Of Nova Scotia reported adjusted earnings of C$2.56 billion or C$2.10 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn C$1.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.4% to C$7.69 billion from C$7.51 billion last year.

The Bank Of Nova Scotia earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): C$2.56 Bln. vs. C$1.78 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): C$2.10 vs. C$1.45 last year. -Analysts Estimate: C$1.91 -Revenue (Q4): C$7.69 Bln vs. C$7.51 Bln last year.

