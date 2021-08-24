The Bank Of Nova Scotia Q3 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - The Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled C$2.43 billion, or C$1.99 per share. This compares with C$1.33 billion, or C$1.04 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, The Bank Of Nova Scotia reported adjusted earnings of C$2.44 billion or C$2.01 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.4% to C$7.76 billion from C$7.73 billion last year.

