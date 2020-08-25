Markets
The Bank Of Nova Scotia Q3 adjusted earnings of C$1.04 per share

RTTNews
(RTTNews) - The Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) released earnings for third quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled C$1.33 billion, or C$1.04 per share. This compares with C$1.84 billion, or C$1.50 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.9% to C$7.73 billion from C$7.66 billion last year.

The Bank Of Nova Scotia earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): C$1.33 Bln. vs. C$2.31 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): C$1.04 vs. C$1.88 last year. -Revenue (Q3): C$7.73 Bln vs. C$7.66 Bln last year.

