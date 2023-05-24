News & Insights

The Bank Of Nova Scotia Q2 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - The Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled C$2.159 billion, or C$1.69 per share. This compares with C$2.747 billion, or C$2.16 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, The Bank Of Nova Scotia reported adjusted earnings of C$2.174 billion or C$1.70 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$1.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.2% to C$7.929 billion from C$7.942 billion last year.

The Bank Of Nova Scotia earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): C$2.159 Bln. vs. C$2.747 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): C$1.69 vs. C$2.16 last year. -Analyst Estimates: C$1.77 -Revenue (Q2): C$7.929 Bln vs. C$7.942 Bln last year.

