The Bank Of Nova Scotia Q2 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - The Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$2.60 billion, or C$2.16 per share. This compares with C$2.29 billion, or C$1.88 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, The Bank Of Nova Scotia reported adjusted earnings of C$2.61 billion or C$2.18 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.6% to C$7.94 billion from C$7.74 billion last year.

The Bank Of Nova Scotia earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): C$2.60 Bln. vs. C$2.29 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): C$2.16 vs. C$1.88 last year. -Revenue (Q2): C$7.94 Bln vs. C$7.74 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.