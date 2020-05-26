The Bank Of Nova Scotia Q2 adjusted earnings of C$1.04 per share

(RTTNews) - The Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) announced earnings for second quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled C$1.24 billion, or C$1.00 per share. This compares with C$2.13 billion, or C$1.73 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, The Bank Of Nova Scotia reported adjusted earnings of C$1.28 billion or C$1.04 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.1% to C$7.96 billion from C$7.80 billion last year.

The Bank Of Nova Scotia earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): C$1.28 Bln. vs. C$2.08 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): C$1.04 vs. C$1.70 last year. -Revenue (Q2): C$7.96 Bln vs. C$7.80 Bln last year.

