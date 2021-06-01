The Bank Of Nova Scotia Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) announced a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.

The company's earnings totaled C$2.45 billion, or C$1.88 per share. This compares with C$1.32 billion, or C$1.00 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, The Bank Of Nova Scotia reported adjusted earnings of C$2.48 billion or C$1.90 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn C$1.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.8% to C$7.74 billion from C$7.96 billion last year.

The Bank Of Nova Scotia earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): C$2.48 Bln. vs. C$1.37 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): C$1.90 vs. C$1.04 last year. -Analysts Estimate: C$1.76 -Revenue (Q2): C$7.74 Bln vs. C$7.96 Bln last year.

