The Bank Of Nova Scotia Q2 20 Earnings Conference Call At 8:00 AM ET

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - The Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) will host a conference call at 8:00 AM ET on May 26, 2020, to discuss Q2 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://www.scotiabank.com/ca/en/about/investors-shareholders.html

To listen to the call, dial 416-641-6104 or 1-800-952-5114 using access code 7923431#.

For a replay call, dial 905-694-9451 or 1-800-408-3053 with access code 1876632#.

