The Bank Of Nova Scotia Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - The Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled C$2.07 billion, or C$1.68 per share. This compares with C$1.62 billion, or C$1.35 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, The Bank Of Nova Scotia reported adjusted earnings of C$2.08 billion or C$1.69 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$1.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.9% to C$8.43 billion from C$7.96 billion last year.

The Bank Of Nova Scotia earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): C$2.07 Bln. vs. C$1.62 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): C$1.68 vs. C$1.35 last year. -Analyst Estimate: C$1.61 -Revenue (Q1): C$8.43 Bln vs. C$7.96 Bln last year.

