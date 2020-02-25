The Bank Of Nova Scotia Q1 adjusted earnings of C$1.83 per share

(RTTNews) - The Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at C$2.26 billion, or C$1.84 per share. This compares with C$2.11 billion, or C$1.71 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, The Bank Of Nova Scotia reported adjusted earnings of C$2.28 billion or C$1.83 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.1% to C$8.14 billion from C$7.60 billion last year.

The Bank Of Nova Scotia earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): C$2.28 Bln. vs. C$2.19 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): C$1.83 vs. C$1.75 last year. -Revenue (Q1): C$8.14 Bln vs. C$7.60 Bln last year.

