The Bank Of Nova Scotia Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) revealed earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's earnings came in at C$2.39 billion, or C$1.86 per share. This compares with C$2.33 billion, or C$1.42 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, The Bank Of Nova Scotia reported adjusted earnings of C$2.28 billion or C$1.88 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.9% to $8.07 billion from $8.14 billion last year.

The Bank Of Nova Scotia earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): C$2.28 Bln. vs. C$2.23 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): C$1.88 vs. C$1.83 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.57 -Revenue (Q1): $8.07 Bln vs. $8.14 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.