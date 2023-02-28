The Bank Of Nova Scotia Bottom Line Drops In Q1

(RTTNews) - The Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled C$1.63 billion, or C$1.36 per share. This compares with C$2.61 billion, or C$2.14 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, The Bank Of Nova Scotia reported adjusted earnings of C$2.23 billion or C$1.85 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.9% to C$7.98 billion from C$8.05 billion last year.

The Bank Of Nova Scotia earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): C$1.63 Bln. vs. C$2.61 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): C$1.36 vs. C$2.14 last year. -Revenue (Q1): C$7.98 Bln vs. C$8.05 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.