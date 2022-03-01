The Bank Of Nova Scotia Bottom Line Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - The Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$2.61 billion, or C$2.14 per share. This compares with C$2.27 billion, or C$1.86 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, The Bank Of Nova Scotia reported adjusted earnings of C$2.65 billion or C$2.15 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.2% to C$8.05 billion from C$8.07 billion last year.

The Bank Of Nova Scotia earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): C$2.61 Bln. vs. C$2.27 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): C$2.14 vs. C$1.86 last year. -Revenue (Q1): C$8.05 Bln vs. C$8.07 Bln last year.

