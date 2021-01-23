The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) Just Reported Full-Year Earnings: Have Analysts Changed Their Mind On The Stock?

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 8.0% to US$41.93 in the week after its latest full-year results. Results were roughly in line with estimates, with revenues of US$15b and statutory earnings per share of US$3.83. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:BK Earnings and Revenue Growth January 23rd 2021

Taking into account the latest results, Bank of New York Mellon's twelve analysts currently expect revenues in 2021 to be US$15.5b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to accumulate 2.1% to US$3.92. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$15.5b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.02 in 2021. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the small dip in their earnings per share numbers for next year.

The consensus price target held steady at US$48.69, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Bank of New York Mellon, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$55.00 and the most bearish at US$43.00 per share. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Bank of New York Mellon's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 0.09%, compared to a historical growth rate of 1.8% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.1% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Bank of New York Mellon.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Bank of New York Mellon's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Bank of New York Mellon going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Another thing to consider is whether management and directors have been buying or selling stock recently. We provide an overview of all open market stock trades for the last twelve months on our platform, here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.