The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) reported revenue of $4.31 billion, up 10% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.28, compared to $1.30 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.29 billion, representing a surprise of +0.42%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.29%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.12.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total interest-earning assets - Average balance : $344.17 billion versus $338.34 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

: $344.17 billion versus $338.34 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Net Interest Margin (FTE Basis) : 1.3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1.2%.

: 1.3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1.2%. Tier 1 Leverage Ratio : 6% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 6.1%.

: 6% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 6.1%. Tier 1 Capital Ratio (Standardized Approach) : 14.7% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 14.3%.

: 14.7% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 14.3%. Revenues- Market and Wealth Services- Total Revenue : $1.50 billion compared to the $1.41 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.2% year over year.

: $1.50 billion compared to the $1.41 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.2% year over year. Revenues- Securities Services- Total Fee and Other Revenue : $1.54 billion versus $1.48 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1.54 billion versus $1.48 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Securities Services- Net Interest Revenue : $635 million compared to the $600.86 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $635 million compared to the $600.86 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues- Securities Services- Total Revenue : $2.18 billion versus $2.09 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $2.18 billion versus $2.09 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Market and Wealth Services- Net Interest Revenue : $437 million compared to the $399.21 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $437 million compared to the $399.21 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues- Other Segment- Total Revenue : -$41 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$64.14 million.

: -$41 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$64.14 million. Revenues- Investment and Wealth Management- Net Interest Revenue : $44 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $40.41 million.

: $44 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $40.41 million. Revenues- Investment and Wealth Management- Total Fee and Other Revenue: $632 million versus $788.06 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation have returned +2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

