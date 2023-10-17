The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) reported revenue of $4.37 billion, up 2.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.27, compared to $1.21 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.3 billion, representing a surprise of +1.76%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.40%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.14.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total interest-earning assets - Average balance : $339.04 billion compared to the $352.35 billion average estimate based on five analysts.

: $339.04 billion compared to the $352.35 billion average estimate based on five analysts. Net Interest Margin (FTE Basis) : 1.2% compared to the 1.2% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 1.2% compared to the 1.2% average estimate based on five analysts. Tier 1 Leverage Ratio : 6.1% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 5.8%.

: 6.1% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 5.8%. Tier 1 Capital Ratio (Standardized Approach) : 15.2% compared to the 14% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 15.2% compared to the 14% average estimate based on three analysts. Revenues- Market and Wealth Services- Total Revenue : $1.45 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.41 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.7%.

: $1.45 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.41 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.7%. Revenues- Securities Services- Total Fee and Other Revenue : $1.49 billion versus $1.53 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1.49 billion versus $1.53 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Securities Services- Net Interest Revenue : $600 million compared to the $614.16 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $600 million compared to the $614.16 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues- Securities Services- Total Revenue : $2.09 billion compared to the $2.14 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $2.09 billion compared to the $2.14 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues- Market and Wealth Services- Net Interest Revenue : $402 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $387.81 million.

: $402 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $387.81 million. Revenues- Other Segment- Net interest (expense) : -$24 million versus -$36.22 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: -$24 million versus -$36.22 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Investment and Wealth Management- Net Interest Revenue : $38 million versus $43.83 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $38 million versus $43.83 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Investment and Wealth Management- Total Fee and Other Revenue: $789 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $777.56 million.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation have returned -6.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

