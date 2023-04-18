The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2023, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) reported revenue of $4.36 billion, up 11.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.13, compared to $0.86 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.35 billion, representing a surprise of +0.36%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.09.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Interest Margin (FTE Basis) : 1.29% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1.24%.

: 1.29% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1.24%. Total interest-earning assets - Average balance : $348.38 billion versus $349.46 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

: $348.38 billion versus $349.46 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Tier 1 Leverage Ratio : 5.8% versus 5.85% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 5.8% versus 5.85% estimated by four analysts on average. Tier 1 Capital Ratio (Standardized Approach) : 14.4% compared to the 13.97% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 14.4% compared to the 13.97% average estimate based on three analysts. Total Noninterest Income / Total fee and other revenue : $3.24 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.28 billion.

: $3.24 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.28 billion. Net interest revenue : $1.13 billion compared to the $1.07 billion average estimate based on five analysts.

: $1.13 billion compared to the $1.07 billion average estimate based on five analysts. Distribution and servicing fees : $33 million versus $33.44 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $33 million versus $33.44 million estimated by four analysts on average. Foreign Exchange revenue : $176 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $191.28 million.

: $176 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $191.28 million. Market and Wealth Services Business- Total investment services fees- Treasury Services : $168 million compared to the $176.42 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $168 million compared to the $176.42 million average estimate based on three analysts. Financing-related fees : $52 million compared to the $42.65 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $52 million compared to the $42.65 million average estimate based on three analysts. Investment and other income : $79 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $26.95 million.

: $79 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $26.95 million. Investment services fees: $2.12 billion compared to the $2.15 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation have returned +2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.