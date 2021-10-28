The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2021

The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.68% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $58.45, the dividend yield is 2.33%.
The previous trading day's last sale of BK was $58.45, representing a -3.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $60.52 and a 76.11% increase over the 52 week low of $33.19.
BK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Blackstone Inc. (BX) and T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW). BK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.93. Zacks Investment Research reports BK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 3.67%, compared to an industry average of 40.1%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the bk Dividend History page.
Interested in gaining exposure to BK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have BK as a top-10 holding:
- ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF (HVAL)
- First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)
- LeaderShares Equity Skew ETF (SQEW)
- LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF (LSAF)
- LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (LSAT).
The top-performing ETF of this group is LSAF with an increase of 2.69% over the last 100 days. HVAL has the highest percent weighting of BK at 2.63%.
