The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2021

The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.68% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $58.45, the dividend yield is 2.33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BK was $58.45, representing a -3.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $60.52 and a 76.11% increase over the 52 week low of $33.19.

BK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Blackstone Inc. (BX) and T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW). BK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.93. Zacks Investment Research reports BK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 3.67%, compared to an industry average of 40.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the bk Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BK as a top-10 holding:

ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF (HVAL)

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)

LeaderShares Equity Skew ETF (SQEW)

LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF (LSAF)

LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (LSAT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is LSAF with an increase of 2.69% over the last 100 days. HVAL has the highest percent weighting of BK at 2.63%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.