The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 27, 2020

The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.31 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that BK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $37.67, the dividend yield is 3.29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BK was $37.67, representing a -27% decrease from the 52 week high of $51.60 and a 42.69% increase over the 52 week low of $26.40.

BK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). BK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.56. Zacks Investment Research reports BK's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -2.02%, compared to an industry average of -31.4%.

